Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a damning claim about Erik ten Hag’s current selection of players after their 2-1 loss to West Ham United. The defender-turned-pundit has suggested that any ‘half decent side that can play’ have a fruitful chance of beating Ten Hag’s men in their current state.

The 20-time English champions slumped to a new low after Jarrod Bowen struck his late penalty past Andre Onana to see the Red Devils leave east London empty-handed – a feeling that is becoming too much of a recurrence this term.

Crysencio Summerville struck first in the capital before Manchester United’s Casemiro put his side on level pegging in the 81st minute with him there to nod past Lukasz Fabianski after Joshua Zirkzee’s skewed effort. Albeit filled with controversy, it was Bowen’s effort from 12 yards out that took the wind out of their sails.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team in the Premier League have missed more big chances (22) than Manchester United this season.

Post-match, Neville insisted that the Manchester United boss, on the back of his side’s torrid run of form, is asking for trouble: “Erik ten Hag is asking for trouble. He’s 14th in the league nine games in, and nine games is nearly 25 per cent of the season gone.” Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury then asked the ex-England international whether the Manchester United agenda weighs heavily. Without a second to think, Bury-born Neville said:

“It does. It will be a big worry for, well, everybody in the club and the fans that are watching because the performance levels – look, they should have been up today.”

Insisting that Julen Lopetegui’s side were poor for the most part, a slumped Neville reiterated the fact that Ten Hag has forked out large sums of money on new additions across three summer transfer windows. The expected improvements are not there to be seen and questions should, therefore, be asked.

“I thought West Ham were really poor but United should’ve been 2-0 up. But they lost. Again. And they’re 14th in the league, and they’ve spent a fortune. I think you’re asking for trouble,” Neville continued. “I was quite clear at the end of last season that if they’re in that same position again in the league in the first few months of this season, there will be lots of questions being asked.”

A damning indictment of the current state of the Red Devils, Neville suggested that any ‘half decent side’ who have got enough quality, which Chelsea certainly do, will reap plenty of success against the club’s current players.

“This week’s not going to be a great week. It will all come to down to next weekend against Chelsea, I think. I was always think that anybody that are half decent and that can play will beat this United team.” “I don’t think there can be another defeat, next Sunday, at Old Trafford. I really don’t – I think it’s getting to that point now whereby there is a real worry. I’m worried because the results, the lack of goals, the lack of performances. It’s stacking up week after week after week.”

The Red Devils, under the stewardship of an under-fire Ten Hag, return to action in the League Cup on Wednesday 30 October against Leicester City before welcoming an in-form Chelsea to Old Trafford next week.