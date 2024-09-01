Manchester United's heavy 3-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool sparked a fresh war of words between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Sunday night, with the pair clashing over Manchester United's decision to retain the services of Erik ten Hag this season.

In the build-up to United's FA Cup final with neighbors Manchester City last season, it had been speculated that Ten Hag was to be sacked by the Red Devils' hierarchy following the conclusion of the match, regardless of the result. Following intense backlash to the news from fans of the club online, the club eventually reversed the decision, with the Dutch boss signing a new contract.

However, following losses to Brighton and Liverpool at the start of the 2024/25 term, Carragher made the claim that the United board had "bottled" the decision to remove Ten Hag from his post. That led to Neville racing to the defence of the United boss and stating that he needs more time with his new backroom team.

Neville and Carra Clash

The pundits did not agree with each other's ten Hag views

When Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher share a different opinion to one another, the sparks tend to fly. In this rendition, Jamie Carragher had begun with a criticism of Erik ten Hag, stating that the club wanted to sack him, but bottled it after the FA Cup win, and that they should have followed through on their initial wishes.

He likened the situation to that of Brendan Rogers at Liverpool, who also received new backroom staff after the board decided against firing him, just to eventually do so the following October.

"They [INEOS] didn't have the nerve to do what they needed to do. They are delaying the inevitable. They were looking at somebody else, so that means they don't want their manager. You don't say you want to keep your manager, and then go around Europe looking for someone else to take the job off him."

However, Neville refuted that claim in a tense affair, stating that Ten Hag required more time. United have backed their manager in the market, announcing the signing of Manuel Ugarte prior to the Liverpool match, and the former Red Devil thinks all the changes will allow the Dutchman's side to improve.

"Erik ten Hag wins the FA Cup and it shocks everyone, it shocks INEOS. They then think 'ok, we'll still have a look around Europe and see if anyone else can do the job'. They didn't find a manager who they felt could take them forward. "Finishing 8th in the league is unacceptable, yes. But he [Ten Hag] has won two trophies in two years. It took Alex Ferguson 6-7 years to win the Premier League. These things sometimes need time."

Neville Makes Fellow Pundits Crack up With top Four Prediction

The United legend still backs his team

In a more light-hearted section of the post-match analysis, Gary Neville got the table laughing with his still-lofty ambitions for Manchester United this season. When quizzed on whether the former right-back thought United would still finish above Liverpool this season, Neville gave a fairly simple response:

"Yeah, why not. I may as well go down fighting tonight. Do you know what I mean? Why not?"

The Old Trafford legend would further explain his decision amidst a chorus of condescending laughter, stating that he would always back his team to do well, no matter the on-field situation: