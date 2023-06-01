Gary Neville quickly deleted a tweet slamming Jose Mourinho and his Roma side following their defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho experienced his first-ever defeat in a European final on Wednesday night and found himself at the centre of controversy.

The Portuguese manager was livid at some of the decisions made by referee Anthony Taylor and confronted him both during and after the game.

Mourinho was booked for his protests while the game was going on and following the match, he waited in the car park to hurl abuse at the English official.

Gary Neville's deleted tweet after Sevilla vs Roma

Neville, however, was not sympathetic towards Mourinho or indeed Roma.

"Roma were a disgrace," he tweeted after footage of Mourinho in the stadium car park emerged.

The former Manchester United defender swiftly deleted his tweet for reasons unknown.

Check out his tweet below.

Mourinho's criticism of Taylor

The Roma boss was calm in the first half of the match and urged his team to refrain from celebrating too excessively after Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the Italian side.

But Mourinho soon became aggravated in the second half when a string of decisions didn't go his side's way.

Roma believed they should have had two penalties – both of which were waved away.

But perhaps most controversially, Argentine star Gonzalo Montiel was allowed to retake his missed penalty in the deciding shootout after VAR ruled that goalkeeper Rui Patricio had stepped off his line.

Montiel scored the retake to hand Sevilla their seventh Europa League title.

Speaking afterwards, Mourinho said: "Each of us react in a different way, one cries another doesn’t, but the truth is we are all very sad. We return dead tired, dead with feeling it is unjust.

"It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time. "The injustice is shown by the fact [Erik] Lamela should’ve had a second yellow, he didn’t, and he converted a penalty in the shootout.

"What I said is we either leave here with the cup or we leave dead. Well, we’re dead. We’re dead tired physically, dead tired mentally, dead because we think it is an unjust defeat with lots of incidents that are debatable."

Mourinho could face punishment for his behaviour, though UEFA are yet to comment.