Gary Neville has explained why he has decided to go back on his prediction that Arsenal will win the 2024/25 Premier League title in the wake of their 2-2 draw with Manchester City over the weekend. The calm after the storm has begun setting in after what was one of the most intense fixtures in recent English football history, as John Stones netted what could turn out to be a season-defining 98th minute equaliser.

Mikel Arteta's side looked on course to be on for a famous victory despite playing the entirety of the second half with ten men and being camped inside their own penalty area for large portions. Failure to keep hold of all three points, though, has seen Neville question his original projection at the start of the season.

Related Things you may have Missed from Man City vs Arsenal The top of the table clash delivered some incredible moments

Neville Questions Arsenal's Title Capabilities

The ex-defender fears that failure to hold on could cost Arteta's side

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast after the full-time whistle at the Etihad, Neville admitted that his early-season prediction for the Gunners to lift their first title in two decades could now be at risk. Discussing the implications that not taking three points could have, the 49-year-old stated:

"I backed Arsenal at the start of the season because I just felt as though when a team's hunting you down, eventually they get there, more often than not, when they're getting closer and closer. Today felt like a monumental, defining moment in this journey that Arsenal are on, of trying to get to a league title. "Two seasons ago they quite simply fell apart in the last 10 games, last season they went so close, and then you think, 'right, okay, they're learning, they're maturing.' You just think, where will we be in April and May with this game? "Will we be going back to that final minute, and what happened with the John Stones goal, will we be thinking that City win the title by one point, and that moment determines it?"

Although Neville did concede that there are plenty of points still left to play for, he also reiterated the dominance of Pep Guardiola's side and how difficult they are to topple without taking maximum points away from them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have not lost a Premier League game at the Etihad since November 12th 2022.

Carragher Believes Manchester City Have the Edge

The Liverpudlian backs the quality of Guardiola's players

Neville was joined on his post-game podcast by fellow pundit Jamie Carragher, who divulged why he also believes that the Cityzen's maintain an edge over their title rivals. The former defender explained:

"I just look at that attack Manchester City have got, and Kevin De Bruyne wasn't playing today - I know Martin Odegaard doesn't play to be fair as well - but I just think they've got a little bit more in those attacking areas. "I just think they've got a little bit more, and if Arsenal had held on, it would have been a set-piece goal, and we know they're amazing at set-pieces, we saw it last week, they won the game at Tottenham, but you can't win the game on set-pieces every week. Sometimes it's got to [be down to] the quality of your players, or the finishing, I just think Manchester City have the edge there."