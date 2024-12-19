Gary Neville has revealed he regrets being too harsh on David Luiz, Loris Karius and Gareth Barry in the past. During his career, the Englishman was a key component in one of the most dominant Manchester United sides of all-time. He lifted eight Premier League trophies, alongside 13 other pieces of silverware with the team.

Once he hung up his boots for good in 2011, he turned his attention to punditry. Aside from a brief spell as Valencia manager during the 2015/16 campaign and several years as England's assistant manager, he has primarily worked as a pundit, offering analysis and commentary on television for the biggest football games on the calendar.

In that time, he's never been afraid to speak his mind and hasn't held back when commenting on the current generation of footballers. During an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, around the 44:00 minute mark, he reflected on his work in the medium and admitted that he had some regrets about the way he treated certain players.

The Players Neville Regrets Treating Harshly

David Luiz

The first player that Neville admitted he felt guilty about was former Chelsea defender Luiz. The Brazilian moved to Stamford Bridge in 2011 and across two different spells, he spent six years with the club. He was quite a controversial figure, known for his erratic tendencies on the pitch and is considering one of the most unorthodox footballers of all-time. The Sky Sports pundit once referred to him as a 'PlayStation player'. He's since revealed he regrets his choice of words about the star.

"I wish I had not said the David Luiz line, about him being a 'PlayStation player'. David Luiz has never got rid of that. It's a cheap shot really. It's that line of humour meets cheap shot."

Luiz isn't the only footballer that Neville feels he treated a little too harshly. He also admitted he has regrets about some of the comments he made about former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Loris Karius

The shot-stopper had a rough time of things at Anfield and made several high-profile mistakes during his time in between the sticks. Neville once said that Liverpool wouldn't win the Premier League title with Karius as their goalkeeper. The prediction proved to be accurate, as the club only managed to lift the trophy once they signed Alisson Becker, but the former right-back still regrets his comments.

Speaking about the German, he said: "Karius, the Liverpool goalkeeper, the young lad I've been quite direct about him for a period of two to three months. Liverpool were getting better under Jurgen Klopp and I remember saying that they'll never ever win the league with that guy in the net. It's a strong line for a young goalkeeper. It was probably 'true' five months later back in the Champions League final. One time I went to Italy and went to a hotel. I walked into the gym for a session and there was just this big bloke lifting massive weights it was Karius!

"He could have done many things there and could have had a go at me. It went right through my head on what I said about him, and I know he would've known that. But he said, 'Nice to see you' and I felt guilty bumping into someone I've given a harsh line to."

Karius is currently a free agent, having left Newcastle United last summer. The last player he admitted to feeling guilty about was former Aston Villa man, Barry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Loris Karius played 49 games for Liverpool and conceded 47 goals

Gareth Barry

No one has played more Premier League games than Barry did during his career in football. With 653 appearances in the top flight, he had a very impressive career. He wasn't immune to criticism, though, and during a match between City and Everton, the former midfielder instinctively turned away from the ball after a shot. Neville slammed him for it and claimed he should have been 'embarrassed' for his actions. The Englishman regrets that now.

"Gareth Barry turned his back and, to be fair, Gareth Barry has played a million Premier League games, so he had a good career and I said 'he should be absolutely embarrassed' or something like that and then I thought 'we've all done something like that.'"

Barry is considered one of the greatest captains in Premier League history, so he did alright.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/12/2024