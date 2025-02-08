Throughout his career with Manchester United, Gary Neville saw and achieved it all. The former full-back was a regular fixture in Sir Alex Ferguson's team for nearly two decades and, alongside his Red Devils brethren, he conquered football. Neville won multiple Champions League trophies, many Premier League titles and more. He's considered one of the best right-backs in Premier League history and has played at some of the most incredible stadiums on the planet.

He played regularly at Old Trafford, but also represented United on the turf at the likes of Anfield, Celtic Park, Wembley and Camp Nou. Still, when asked to name his favourite away ground to play at during his career, he decided not to name any of those venues and instead picked Villa Park.

Neville Named Villa Park His Favourite Away Ground

He visited many times with United

During a Q+A session on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville was tasked with naming his favourite away ground to play at during his career and he named Aston Villa's Villa Park. He visited numerous times with United over the years and the venue clearly left a lasting impression on the Englishman.

Speaking about the ground, he described it as an old ground, but thought it had everything a club and its fans could ever possibly want and recommended Villa never change it. Talking about Villa Park, in quotes shared by Fan Banter, he said:

"There are some great new grounds in the Premier League. This is an old ground, but don’t change it because it has got everything that you would need."

In the past, Neville has revealed that Rangers and Ibrox had the best atmosphere he ever played in, but he loved Villa Park for entirely different reasons. Whether you agree with his opinion on the stadium or not, there's one thing that undeniable and that's how old the venue is.

Related Gary Neville Named Stadium With ‘Best Atmosphere’ He Ever Played in The Manchester United legend named one famous British stadium as having the best atmosphere he ever experienced as a player.

Villa Park Opened in 1897

It's been Aston Villa's home ever since

Villa Park was opened in 1897 and has been home to Aston Villa for the last 128 years. It's seen some iconic moments over time and is somewhere the club and its supporters are proud to call home. Even outside of Villa themselves, the stadium has played host to some huge matches throughout history, including 57 FA Cup semi-finals, which is more than any other ground in Britain.

With a capacity of over 42,000, it's the 10th biggest stadium in England and with Villa recently emerging as one of the best teams in the country, and returning to the Champions League for the first time in decades, they've got the perfect venue to play host to games against some of the best and biggest football teams in Europe. It's easy to see why Neville was such a big fan of visiting and playing at the ground during his 19-year career.