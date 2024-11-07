Arsenal's sporting director Edu is set to leave the Gunners to take up a role under Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, a decision that Gary Neville has described as 'immensely strange'.

Edu has been with the North Londoners since 2019, overseeing Arsenal's successful rise from mid-table mediocrity to competing for the Premier League title in recent years. Reportedly building a close relationship with Mikel Arteta, the former player is cited as being important in facilitating many of the club's major acquisitions, including the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, it was announced on Monday that the Brazilian would be departing the Emirates to oversee Marinakis' three clubs, in a deal believed to be highly lucrative for the administrative figure. With Arsenal still searching for their elusive piece of major silverware, Neville believes that Edu's decision to jump ship is bizarre.

Neville: Edu Departure 'Immensely Strange'

The sporting director is said to have had his 'wages tripled'

Making over 100 appearances for Arsenal as a player in the early 200s, Edu opted to pursue a career in football administration after retiring, enjoying spells at Corinthians and the Brazilian national team before being appointed as the Gunners' technical director in 2019. After impressing in the role, the 46-year-old was promoted to the title of sporting director in November 2022.

Credited with being a driving force behind Arsenal's effective recruitment, which has seen them return to the summit of European football, in recent years, the former Valencia player has been headhunted by Marinakis. Reports have emerged suggesting Edu will have his 'wages tripled' when assuming his new role.

Speaking on the news of the departure from London Colney on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville expressed his confusion over the move:

"Angry is probably not the wrong word. You know, Nottingham Forest are a big club, Olympiacos are a big club, and the other club that you mentioned [Rio Ave], maybe a big club as well. "But if it was Arsenal going for a league title and doing what they're doing currently, in this last three or four years, and they haven't won that league yet, and he's not seen it through, I'm finding it immensely strange I'll be honest with you, other than the fact he may have been offered a lot more money."