Highlights Gareth Southgate will not move to United this summer, according to Gary Neville.

Graham Potter could replace Ten Hag if Southgate or Thomas Tuchel deals do not happen.

Reports have suggested that United have held talks with the England manager.

Gareth Southgate has recently emerged as a frontrunner for the potential Manchester United manager's vacancy, but former Red Devils captain Gary Neville has insisted a move cannot happen this summer.

Erik ten Hag looks increasingly likely to leave his role at the club after two seasons in charge, with United set for their worst-ever finish to a Premier League campaign. England manager Southgate has been heavily linked with a potential move to Old Trafford, as has Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and former Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter.

However, speaking on The Overlap, Neville explained that he could not see how a potential deal for Southgate to join United would materialise without causing "absolute turbulence" in the Three Lions squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Neville: Southgate To United Is Not Happening

The Sky Sports pundit does not feel the move is logical for the manager or the club

Southgate is preparing to lead the England national team to a fourth major tournament as boss, following the 2018 and 2022 World Cups either side of Euro 2020. Southgate helped to end the country's long wait for a European final three years ago - overcoming the 1996 adversity of his missed penalty kick against Germany - but defeat to Italy at Wembley sparked widespread criticism of the former defender's ability to coach at the top level.

Some will say he has succeeded during his time as England manager, while others argue strongly that he has failed. Either way, it has not stopped him from being linked to the top jobs in the Premier League, but Neville cannot see a way in which a move to United can happen with the Euros around the corner - and possibly Southgate's last chance to lead the country to silverware for the first time since 1966. Reports have suggested that United have even held talks with the England boss regarding potentially taking over at Old Trafford.

He said:

"I've come to the conclusion Southgate [to United] can't happen. It can't happen. "There's no way Manchester United can wait till July, mid-July when preseason has already started. They'd look like they don't know what they're doing. "And there's no way Gareth can announce before a major tournament that he's going to Manchester United. He won't do that. "Honestly, you know Gareth, I know Gareth. There's no way in a week's time we're going to see an announcement that Gareth Southgate is leaving England and going to Manchester United. "That will just create absolute turbulence in the England squad for him. He's not going do that to the FA or to the England players and create that huge distraction. "You're going to have a nightmare. In my opinion, that's not happening."

Graham Potter 'Very Tempted' By Man Utd Opportunity

The club may have to look for alternatives if a deal for Southgate cannot be reached

It may not have gone to plan for Potter at Chelsea, but the 48-year-old was once recognised as one of the most promising managers in the game before his disastrous spell at Stamford Bridge.

If United cannot strike a deal for either Southgate or Tuchel - who seemed to have emerged as favourites for the possible job opening - then the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach could be the man to replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Ostersunds manager - who was once under strong consideration for the job at Nice, a club owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS - would be "very tempted" by the position, should a vacancy arise.