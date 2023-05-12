Highlights Gary Neville played with some of the best talents in world football during his career at Manchester United, and picked his greatest teammates in an interview with CBS.

Gary Neville enjoyed a superb Manchester United career before turning his hand to punditry. A one-club phenomenon, the Englishman made his debut for the team in 1992 - at the tender age of just 17. Neville forged quite an admirable career in Manchester as he went on to play 602 times for the Red Devils and helped them win 21 trophies before calling time on his playing days in 2011.

Of course, such is the nature of Manchester United, the right-back played with a plethora of world-beating players during his time at the club. But who makes it into his greatest Man United teammates XI? Well, Neville has answered that question in an interview with CBS Sports. The likes of Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and even his own blood, Phil Neville, missed out - but that begs the question: who makes it in ahead of the talent-ladened quartet?

Gary Neville's greatest Manchester United teammates XI Position Player Games with Neville Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel 183 Right-back Denis Irwin 232 Centre-back Rio Ferdinand 200 Centre-back Nemanja Vidic 79 Left-back Patrice Evra 76 Right midfield David Beckham 382 Centre midfield Paul Scholes 472 Centre midfield Roy Keane 321 Left midfield Ryan Giggs 437 Striker Wayne Rooney 155 Striker Cristiano Ronaldo 139 Stats per Transfermarkt

Goalkeeper - Peter Schmeichel

Games played with Neville: 183

"It was either Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar. They were the two great goalkeepers I played with. I just went with Schemichel because he redefined goalkeeping in the '90s. The way he distributed the ball, threw the ball... the big saves he used to make... I felt he redesigned goalkeeping and was the best goalkeeper in the world at the time."

The large-statured Dane was a feared figure in between the posts for the 20-time domestic champions and upon his arrival - who would've thought he'd become one of the best foreign players in the history of the English top flight? He did, however, after his eight-year stint with the club.

Fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after he returned to English football for arch-rivals Manchester City to see out a brilliant career. His most heroic moments came for Manchester United, however, and he managed to top off an illustrious Old Trafford career by being a key member of their 1999 treble-winning side. Quite fitting considering how imperious he was to them.

Right-back - Denis Irwin

Games played with Neville: 232

"He is the greatest full-back that I've ever seen."

Able to play on either side of the defence, the versatile Irishman was coined as the ‘greatest full-back’ that Neville had ever witnessed – and that’s a very high compliment given the career he forged. The perfect professional for Sir Alex Ferguson, there were few defenders in the league who were more competent during Denis Irwin’s hefty 12-year spell with the club.

More impressively, Irwin hardly put a foot wrong in his 515 games – and for 232 of those, he formed half of an impressive full-back duo with Neville. A seven-time English champion, the Cork-born ace’s consistency earns his cult hero status at Old Trafford.

Centre-back - Rio Ferdinand

Games played with Neville: 200

Rio Ferdinand played a total of 200 times alongside his compatriot. The centre-back emerged as the most expensive British player at the time of his arrival – and he certainly lived up to his billing as the capture of the Englishman can be deemed a stroke of genius.

Widely classed as one of the best defenders of the Premier League era, his ball-playing ability was a cut above the rest – and that’s before considering his natural defensive acumen. His composure allowed him to remain one of the calmest figures on the pitch – more often than not, alongside his partner-in-crime, Nemanja Vidic.

Centre-back - Nemanja Vidic

Games played with Neville: 79

Quite poetically, Neville also opted for Vidic. A mountain man next to the more level-headed Ferdinand, their partnership was unrivalled. It had everything: technicality, game intelligence and leadership in abundance. The Serb alongside the Englishman does mean that the likes of Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister all brutally miss out, with Neville admitting that picking two centre-backs was one of the 'more difficult' areas.

"The centre-backs is one of the more difficult areas. We had Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister. But I thought Vidic and Ferdinand's partnership was the best in the world when we got to three Champions League finals in four years between 2008-2011. So I went for those two."

Left-back - Patrice Evra

Games played with Neville: 76

"He was an amazing character - played in the 2008 Champions League team."

Now a lovable figure on your television screens in a neatly steamed suit rather than a football strip, it would be remiss to disregard Patrice Evra’s on-field brilliance. Passion personified; the Frenchman wore his heart on his sleeve for the Red Devils – and despite his shaky start for the club, he became a club legend by the time he left in the summer of 2014.

Neville may have only paired with Evra on 76 different occasions, but that was evidently enough to see him picked. During his Old Trafford playing days, the left-back, regarded as one of the best Premier League January signings, was a perennial winner and departed with five Premier League wins and the solitary Champions League title to his name.

Right midfield - David Beckham

Games played with Neville: 382

"He was the best crosser, best dribbler."

David Beckham rose to global superstardom when he joined Manchester United – and, of course, that only grew with his move to Real Madrid. Alas, fans are quick to forget how talented the London-born gem – renowned for his passing and free-kick exploits – was. He emerged as one of the ‘Class of 92’ members alongside Neville and ended up playing 382 games alongside his long-standing pal.

A brilliant servant of the fabled No.7 shirt, Beckham is considered to be a cult hero at the Stretford-based outfit and will forever be remembered as one of their best ever players – no doubt that Neville found a place for him in his team. A truly unique footballer, Becks was.

Centre midfield - Paul Scholes

Games played with Neville: 472

"He was a passer, a goalscorer, a coordinator."

So technically gifted, Paul Scholes was vital to the club's success of yesteryear. Granted, it was the likes of Wayne Rooney, Yorke and Cantona scoring the goals - but players like the pale-faced Englishman held the ship together. He, essentially, was the glue.

A key part of the fabled ‘Class of 92’, the midfielder was one of the greatest midfielders and one-club men of his generation thanks to his game-dictating ability, inch-perfect passing – particularly long-range, and the ability to pick out a scorcher from his locker. Over his time on the red side of Manchester, he made 716 appearances – 472 with Neville - and won an eye-catching 25 trophies.

Centre midfield - Roy Keane

Games played with Neville: 321

"He was the most inspirational football player that I played with."

When you think of leaders that have donned Manchester United colours over the years, one name instantly comes to the fore: Roy Keane. While he was a superb footballer, the hard-hitting Irishman is best known for his bulldog-like approach, which makes him inarguably one of the hardest footballers of the Premier League era.

Coined as ‘inspirational’ by Neville, the two shared the pitch on 321 different occasions and won countless trophies with each other during some of the club’s most silverware-laced years. A true leader of the highest order and a seven-time winner of the Premier League, they just don’t make them like Keane anymore.

Left midfield - Ryan Giggs

Games played with Neville: 437

"Giggs was the best dribbler and could score goals."

The club’s record appearance maker, Ryan Giggs, was always going to make it in, wasn’t he? Having chalked up 964 outings – 437 with Neville – for the Old Trafford club, the winger was electric, clever with his passing and fearless when running with the ball – best showcased by that mazy run against Arsenal.

Summing up the four midfielders, Neville said: "The midfield four are the best midfield quartet I've ever seen play football. Those four players are out of this world. As a unit, their work-rate off the ball and quality on the ball. That midfield four was never going to change."

Striker: Wayne Rooney

Games played with Neville: 155

What better way to follow up the club’s record-holder for the most appearances with the lethal Rooney – the club’s highest goalscorer. The fiery Englishman lit up stadiums around the country during his time under Ferguson, and he embodied everything that the club lives and breathes.

A tenacious talent that struck fear into anyone who dared to thwart him, the Scouser left Old Trafford as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the division – and nobody can argue with his numbers. In 559 games for Manchester United, Rooney managed to net 253 goals and plunder a further 145 assists, while forming devastating partnerships with whoever the Scotsman signed.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

Games played with Neville: 139

"I had a big problem up front. You've got Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo. But Rooney and Ronaldo between 2007-2010. I've never seen anything like it. The speed, the quality, the physicality, the goals, the assists, the running. Everything was perfection when they were playing up front."

It’s no surprise to see Neville choose five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line alongside Rooney. Several players can be forgiven for feeling hard done by – but as Neville mentioned, the duo of Rooney and Ronaldo were, on their day, practically unstoppable. The chemistry was innate, the talent was immeasurable, and the success was profound.

Cantona misses out

Frenchman behind Rooney and Ronaldo in Neville's selections

Of course, picking 11 players to take up the spots in this team was always going to be a tough task, but one man who many might feel deserves to be included is Eric Cantona. One of United's best ever players, the Frenchman was one of the clubs most brilliant players under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Notching an impressive 81 goals in 183 appearances, along with 62 assists, United fans fell in love with Cantona during his five year spell at Old Trafford. Usurping one of Rooney or Ronaldo is a tough ask, though, so maybe that makes Neville's decision to leave him out slightly more understandable.