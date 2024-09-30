Pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hinted at a potential attitude problem in the squad after their 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils’ rough start to the season continued this week as their 1-1 draw against FC Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday night was followed by a dismal loss at home to Spurs. To make matters worse, Bruno Fernandes was sent off before half time for a reckless tackle on James Maddison.

United now sit 12th in the league standings after six games. They have just seven points following two wins, one draw and three defeats in the early stages of the 2024/25 season.

Neville hints at attitude problem

It’s been a bad week for United

United got off to the worst possible start at Old Trafford against Spurs. Just minutes into the game, Micky van de Ven was allowed to run almost the entire length of the pitch with the ball to set up Brennan Johnson for the visitor’s opening goal.

With the Red Devils down to 10, Dejan Kulusevski scored Spurs’ second early in the second half, and Dominic Solanke then rubbed salt in the wounds with a third late in the game. Matters could have been worse if not for some big saves from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ commentary, Neville picked up on some quotes from midfielder Christian Eriksen after their draw against FC Twente earlier in the week, and explained it could mean there’s an attitude problem in the squad under Erik ten Hag.

Neville said:

“Thinking about his [Eriksen’s] comments after the FC Twente game on Wednesday evening, when he said FC Twente wanted it more is quite alarming when a senior player of that stature says that. He's been around the block, Eriksen. It says there is an attitude problem in the squad.”

Premier League Explain Fernandes Decision

The midfielder was sent off in the first half

One of the more controversial moments of the game was Fernandes’ red card in the first half. In an attempt to stop Maddison, he slid into a challenge and caught the Spurs man on his leg, and referee Chris Kavanagh wasted no time in issuing a red card.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on social media platform X confirming the onfield decision. They confirmed VAR checked the decision and agreed it was serious foul play from the Portuguese international.

United were then forced to play the remainder of the first half, and the entirety of the second, with just 10 men. Given it was a straight red card, Fernandes will now miss United’s Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham throughout October.

Manchester United vs Tottenham stats (29/09/24) Stat: Man Utd Tottenham Possession 39% 61% Expected goals 0.97 4.67 Big chances 0 9 Total shots 11 24 Shots on target 2 10 Big chances missed 0 6

In even more bad news for Ten Hag, shortly after Fernandes’ red card, he was forced to substitute midfielder Kobbie Mainoo due to injury. He was replaced by Mason Mount shortly before the half time whistle, but the United boss will hope it isn’t a serious problem for the 19-year-old.

