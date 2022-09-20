Highlights Gary Neville explained why the 2009 Champions League final is a pivotal game in football history.

Pep Guardiola's system on the night helped football tactics to evolve over the coming years.

The final ultimately changed football tactically and inspired coaches globally.

Is the 2009 Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United one of the most important games in football history? Gary Neville certainly seems to think so. The full-back was United’s captain at the time and watched the match from the stands due to concerns over his fitness.

The two sides came into the match in considerable form. Barcelona were at the end of their first season under Pep Guardiola and had already won La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The Catalan coach has transformed them into an unbeatable force. But they were facing a strong United side who had just retained the Premier League trophy for the third straight season and were the reigning European champions at the time. The Red Devils even defeated Barca en route to lifting the Champions League trophy one year earlier.

However, Guardiola’s impact on the club was both immediate and seismic. Ferguson was under no illusions that his team faced a difficult task in Rome, and the match was one for the ages.

Barcelona Beat United 2-0

Goals for Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi sealed the deal

United started the match well, with Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to score on two occasions. But by the 10th minute, Ferguson’s men found themselves a goal down as Samuel Eto’o steered the ball past Edwin van der Sar. Barcelona then dominated a large part of the match and effectively killed the game off with 20 minutes left on the clock when Messi rose high to score a rare header.

It was a masterful performance from Guardiola’s Barcelona, who would eventually cement their status as arguably the best club side the world has ever seen. Very rarely had United been beaten so convincingly during Ferguson's reign. It was a massive occasion and, according to Neville, changed football forever.

How the 2009 Champions League Final Changed Everything

Neville watched it all unfold from the stands

Speaking years after the match on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former England international explained why this particular game ‘changed football in terms of how we think of it’. He was shocked by Guardiola’s tactics early in the match and was convinced Man Utd would win the game, but it soon became patently clear that Pep's methods were destroying United. Neville reflected:

“It’s a big statement this, I was going to say changed football forever – but it changed football in terms of how we think of it."

He continued: "I remember sitting in the stands, it was Barcelona v Manchester United, and seeing [Gerard] Pique and Yaya Toure, three yards from the touchline, [Victor] Valdes in net and [Sergio] Busquets going to the edge of the box – and Manchester United putting on a high press for about 10-15 minutes, dispossessing Barcelona a couple of times and could have scored.

“They didn’t – and I remember Barcelona kept doing it, and I was thinking ‘United are going to do them here’. They’re just going to keep winning the ball off them and they’ll score. They’d beaten them the year before in a very different style of play."

The previous season, United had beaten Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals as they went on to lift the trophy against Chelsea in the final. That was a very Barca different team, though, led by a different manager, and under Guardiola, they were a much more formidable and tactically astute side.

Neville added: “Pep Guardiola had come in for Frank Rijkaard, and it was the first time I’d ever seen centre-backs so deep, so deep, on the touchline almost, and thinking ‘this is madness'.

“I remember after about 20 minutes the game changing. The United players’ legs started to fade – you could feel it – the Barcelona players were continuing to move the ball from deep positions, they were starting to pick United off, moving the ball through midfield and, eventually, their legs started to go. I thought ‘that’s different’."

The tactics completely undid United and saw Barcelona cruise to victory with relative ease. It was a game-changing method and approach to football, and it wasn't long before the world took notice of what Guardiola was doing with the Spanish club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola managed 247 games for Barcelona

Pep's influence on the sport has been massive

Beating United in such convincing fashion, especially back then under Ferguson, was no easy feat - and the manner in which Barcelona defeated the Red Devils and the way Guardiola outwitted the Scot tactically saw the entire world take notice of his impact at Camp Nou, Many coaches then began replicating his methods, according to Neville, who said: "The year after was when people started to get used to the Pep Guardiola way of playing.

"[Javier] Mascherano started to go-to centre-back, Pique went even deeper. It then became the very beginning of what would be a great side. [Lionel] Messi moved from being a right winger into a false nine and we saw possession at its greatest level – a team at its greatest level as I’ve ever seen.

"The base of that was playing out from the back – and that transformed our thinking forever and what we’ve seen since is centre-backs parking their backsides on the touchline, trying to play their way out."

Indeed, it’s now common to see other teams trying to emulate what Guardiola has achieved from a tactical perspective with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. And the sight of Barca dismantling Ferguson’s United in the 2009 Champions League final showed what was possible.