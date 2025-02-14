Midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane has questioned whether James Maddison can be the difference-maker for Tottenham Hotspur – so much so that Ian Wright and Gary Neville had to interject to show support for the attacking midfielder.

In Ange Postecoglou’s second season at the helm, things have gone sour – and plenty of that is down to their exhaustive list of injury problems to the likes of central defensive duo Cristian Romeo and Micky van de Ven. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario too.

Maddison, 28, is also among the current absentees from the Tottenham squad. He picked up a calf strain last month and has since been sidelined for Spurs’ last five games in all competitions – from those in the Premier League to Europa League clashes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maddison has plundered 55 goals and 45 assists in 213 appearances in the Premier League.

Postecoglou, as a result, has been attempting to fit square pegs in round holes. The former Celtic man’s back line, in particular, has been entirely makeshift, while finding a temporary replacement for Tottenham's creator-in-chief Maddison has proved onerous.

Tottenham are somewhat staring down the barrel of a potential relegation dogfight if they do not experience an upturn in results between now and the end of the campaign. Keane is under the impression that Maddison may not help them get back on track.

While discussing which players at Tottenham can have a real impact on proceedings when they return from injury, Wright – albeit much to the surprise of his pal, Keane – interjected to throw the England international’s name into the hat.

A perplexed Keane replied: “Hold on a second. Come on, Maddison! We saw Maddison at Tamworth, he was taken off. Tamworth are non-league. People say ‘Maddison’s the man’, when is he going to step up to the plate? He got relegated with Leicester, he’s about to get relegated with Spurs!”

Wright, regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, and Neville jumped to the ex-Leicester City man’s defence, claiming that – despite Keane’s scathing criticism – they have his back and believe he can benefit Spurs.