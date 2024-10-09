For Premier League fans, Gary Neville has been a central figure for the best part of three decades now. Bursting onto the scene with Manchester United as part of their iconic Class of 92', he won numerous honours before hanging up his boots in 2011.

He soon became a popular pundit and – aside from a brief and forgettable spell as Valencia manager – has been an ever-present on Sky Sports in the years since. As with anyone in the public eye, however, not everyone enjoys seeing him so regularly heading up football coverage.

Criticism is expected, but it's a little surprising that some of the harshest has come from his own brother. Even so, Phil Neville did not hold back when recalling one particular incident of the past, calling his sibling an "absolute idiot" and claiming that he plays up to the cameras.

Phil Neville Dubbed Brother Gary an "Idiot"

Recalled awkward tunnel incident

As quoted in The Mirror, Phil was recalling the infamous incident to MUTV when he and his brother met as rival players in the Goodison Park tunnel back in 2010. The younger sibling had left Man United in 2005 and was Everton captain by this stage.

In one of the most awkward moments in Premier League history, they stood side by side seemingly unwilling to to acknowledge one another. However, Phil has since revealed that he did actually say hello to his brother, who apparently only acknowledged him once the Sky Sports cameras turned away from them.

He said: "I was speaking to him about it the other day. It was one of the early games, and I went down the tunnel, and you just think he's going to say hello. And he didn't. He's going to say something.

"I turned around. Giggsy said hello, Scholesy said hello. I think Wes [Brown] was there and said hello. And then there's a camera right in front of where the captains are, and I thought, 'typical Gary – he's playing to the cameras, playing for show.' "The minute we went past the camera, seriously, he went, 'alright Phil, how's it going?' What an absolute idiot. For the cameras, for Sky Sports and his image, he thought, 'I'm not saying hello to him'. I thought, 'nah, that's not for me'."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite playing 286 senior games together, the Neville brothers failed to ever combine directly for a goal.

In the same interview, the younger Neville went on to talk about how hard it was to play against his boyhood club, noting that he "hated" the tension it caused within the family as well as among the fanbases.

He explained: "I hated it. Because you imagine the family. My dad wanted United to win, my mum just wanted me and my brother to get through the game unscathed.

"My twin sister was obviously in the Everton end, so it tore the whole family apart. It was just one of those games where I found… if United won, I probably got criticism from the Everton fans for being a United fan.

"If Everton won, my family wouldn't speak to me. It was just one of those awkward situations – I just wanted that game out of the way."

The Neville Brothers Stats Teams Manchester United and England Games Played Together 286 Points Per Game Together 2.15 Minutes on Pitch Together 18,461

Gary Neville Regualy Makes Headlines For His Strong Opinions

Could it all be an act?

It's interesting to note that Gary's younger brother has suggested his behaviour in front of the cameras can be a little disingenuous. After all, the pundit regularly makes headlines for his strong opinions on the sport.

Already in the early stages of the 2024/25 season, Neville caught the eye as he tore into Chelsea's transfer strategy, claiming they signed too many players and

blasting the Blues for their treatment of stars such as Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher.

In October, he then lost his cool while commentating on a Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool. As the Molineux outfit chased a goal, he claimed he "couldn't watch" as he grew so "frustrated" with the team's decision to keep playing it around at the back instead of launching the ball forward.

However, perhaps more than any club, he is most critical of his former employees Manchester United. The Red Devils have been on a constant slide since Sir Alex Ferguson left – just two years after Neville retired – and the pundit regularly takes issue with problems within the side. Notably, current boss Erik ten Hag has come under fire from the former England international, with his tacts dubbed "baffling".

That said, there are plenty of genuine reasons to take aim at the struggling English giants, so it's not as if it makes no sense for Neville to criticise them. But with his own brother suggesting that he puts on a bit of a show for the Sky Sports cameras, it is believable that Gary perhaps tries to dress things up as a little more dramatic than they actually are for the sake of making a headline or two.

