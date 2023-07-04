Footage of Gary Neville hilariously roasting Jamie Carragher has gone viral online as the pair abseiled down the side of Anfield.

The pair faced the extreme challenge as part of the Overlap on Tour series they're currently doing with Roy Keane.

The duos' friendly banter and rivalry has been a huge hit with fans since they retired from football and became pundits, and they've become synonymous with each other these days, despite spending the majority of their playing careers as fierce rivals.

The show does a great job showcasing the hilarious nature of their partnership, and this video was no different.

What happened at Anfield?

During an episode of the Overlap on Tour TV series, the pair were tasked with abseiling down Anfield, the home of Carragher's former club, Liverpool and it sparked some hilarious scenes.

In the build-up, Neville was visibly nervous about the prospect of the challenge, while the former Reds' centre-back seemed calm and composed. Carragher even questioned whether the Manchester United legend would even be able to go through with it, but once they were out there, it was a different story altogether.

The roles reversed and Neville had no problem with the abseil, almost gliding down the side of Anfield, whereas Carragher froze at the top. The former Red Devils right-back took advantage of the situation and hilariously roasted his partner, with a number of incredible phrases.

First, he called Carragher a "s***bag", before mocking the Liverpool badge as he dropped past it, remarking: "Hey, look at that s***ty little badge I've passed."

Neville was hilarious, even poking fun at the Reds' iconic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone, saying: "You'll Never Walk Alone? I f***ing am!"

He reached the bottom of Anfield before Carragher had even begun his abseil and hilariously capped off the challenge by saying it was the former Liverpool defender's worst performance at the ground since he scored a couple of own goals there during his playing career.

Footage of the challenge is available below, but beware of some foul language:

What do fans think of the video?

It's safe to say that fans are loving the incident and many are reacting brilliantly on Twitter.

One Twitter user couldn't help but commend Neville for the joke about Liverpool's anthem, saying: "The YNWA joke got me laughing ICL."

While another pointed out how entertaining the pair were together.

The Overlap on Tour series airs on Sky Max every Wednesday at 9pm.