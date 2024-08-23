Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have named a recent Manchester United arrival as the signing of the summer transfer window in a video uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel. The famous double act have been making predictions on what will transpire in England's top flight of late, with the pair disagreeing on who will walk away from the 2024/25 campaign as champions.

On this occasion, the ex-defenders were forced to find common ground as they were given three of the biggest additions in the top flight and asked to rank them from top to bottom. Despite having previously held reservations about what he would bring to the Red Devils, the pundits opted to list Matthijs de Ligt as the most impactful deal thus far.

De Ligt Named Biggest Signing of Transfer Window

The Dutchman was chosen over Dominic Solanke and Pedro Neto

Neville and Carragher were given a triple threat choice between De Ligt, Tottenham frontman Dominic Solanke and Chelsea's new speedster Pedro Neto and asked to rank them in order of who is the better arrival for the respective clubs. In the end, the former Bayern Munich defender was given the nod, with Solanke being awarded the runners-up squad. Explaining the decision, Carragher stated:

"He's [De Ligt] got the pedigree hasn't he? In terms of where he's come from, the clubs he has played for."

When discussing the other two options, the former England internationals both admitted to liking their compatriot Solanke but were at odds in discussing whether he was worth the transfer fee to bring him to north London. Elsewhere, Carragher labelled Neto as the best player of the bunch but claimed that his injury record meant that he had fallen into last place as he couldn't be relied upon to be as transformative as the other pair could be for their teams.

Neville and Carragher Rank Premier League Wonderkids

The pundits were given a choice between Mainoo, Elliot and Wharton

The Monday Night Football partners were not only asked to rank new signings but they were also told to choose between three of the brightest young stars the division has to offer. Asked to rank Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, there was no hesitation in selecting the man that has been earmarked for a new contract at Old Trafford in first.

There was more of a debate between second and third, with Elliot being given the runners-up spot while also receiving high praise from Neville:

"He's a player [Elliott] that I think would be more respected in Spain. He'd be amazing in Spain. His technical ability, the way he plays. I think Pep [Guardiola] would love him in a Bernardo [Silva] role."

Despite finishing bottom of the pile, the presenters also gave credit to Palace's Wharton, stating their belief that he would be at Selhurst Park for no more than two seasons before moving on to bigger things.