Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have placed a wager for £5000 on whether Liverpool or Manchester United will finish higher in the Premier League table. The two pundits are famous for having played for the two clubs during their careers and have spent a large portion of their time in football as major rivals.

After hanging their boots up, though, they've formed an unlikely friendship and their chemistry on television has made for some very entertaining moments. That rivalry is still at the forefront of their relationship, however, and the two have decided to place a bet. They revealed as much during their coverage of the Red Devils' opening day victory over Fulham on Friday night.

One of the Two Will Donate £5k to Charity

It all depends on which team has the better season

After United beat Fulham, the two pundits were analysing the game at pitch side and revealed to Roy Keane that they had placed a bet before the season got started. The terms were simple: if Liverpool finished above Erik ten Hag's side this year, Neville would have to donate £5000 to charity. Vice-versa, if the Red Devils finish above their rivals, it's Carragher who will have to fork out £5000 for charity.

It's currently unclear which charity either man intends to donate to if he loses. With the Reds finishing above their rivals last season, and in four of the last six seasons, you'd be forgiven for feeling like the safe bet is to go in their favour, but former United midfielder Keane isn't too sure about that.

Roy Keane Thinks Neville Will Win

He's also tipped United to finish above Liverpool

After revealing the terms of their bet, Keane was asked whether he thought Carragher or Neville would come out on top. After a moment's hesitation, the former midfielder sided with his ex-teammate and revealed that he also thought the Red Devils would finish above Liverpool this season.

With Jurgen Klopp's nine-year reign coming to an end earlier this summer, the reign of Arne Slot is upon us. It's a huge period of change at Anfield, with someone new at the helm. The growing pains feel inevitable. Combine that with the fact that they are still the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single player in the summer transfer window. In fact, they haven't brought fresh talent into the club in 12 months now. They were initially linked with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, but after the deal collapsed, it was reported that they weren't going to both targetting another number six to bring to Anfield instead.

Signing too many new players can be disastrous for a team, just look at Chelsea, but it's also important that they are always looking for ways to improve and Liverpool run the risk of growing stagnant by returning to the Premier League with the exact same squad this season. United have made some intelligent purchases, with Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui just a handful of the names that Ten Hag and co have signed. On that note, Keane might be wise to stick with Neville.