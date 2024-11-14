Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have all had their say on the ongoing David Coote incident on the latest Stick to Football episode – and their opinions on his future of remaining as part of the Premier League’s refereeing pool are split.

Coote, 42, has been suspended by the Profeesional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) – and UEFA – for his derogatory comments made towards former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whom he called “f****** arrogant” and a “German c***“.

Damning footage of him allegedly snorting white powder while in an official capacity at Euro 2024 has also emerged – but it’s important to note that the Stick to Football episode was recorded on Tuesday 12 November and the views do not reflect on any further developments.

Gary Neville

Kicking off the discussion, host Neville asked the likes of Keane and Carragher whether Coote, who has taken charge of games in the top flight since 2018, should be allowed to continue in his role as a referee in the Premier League.

“We all know that he’s done wrong, he’s been stupid, he’s been let down. He’ll regret it and be having a terrible time. The question is: should he referee in this country again?

“My position, quite clearly, is that he should get a suspension of some kind,” the former Manchester United stalwart said. “And I think Liverpool matches will be a no-no for him, but I’d like to think he could come back and referee in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher

Carragher, who played 727 games for the Reds during his illustrious career, has come to it from a different standpoint. The former defender suggested that officiating in England’s second tier or moving abroad could be the best course of action given the ever-rising level of scrutiny.

“If he can referee in the Championship, or he went abroad, my point being is if you’re Howard Webb, head of the referees, the eyes and the attention on him every game if he made a decision surrounding Liverpool. I think it’s very tough for him to referee around teams that are involved with them [Liverpool].”

Roy Keane

Keane then chimed in with his opinion and claimed that Carragher’s suggestion was a ‘bit extreme’ given the long extensive period of his training and that exiling him because of a ‘daft mistake’ wouldn’t sit right with the Irishman.

“I think that’s a bit extreme, Jamie. We’ve had Howard [Webb] here a few months ago. They obviously look at referees who can’t manage teams they’ve supported or from certain areas – so they obviously have to look at his [Coote].

The ex-central midfielder continued: “He has to take some sort of punishment, hold his hands up and have a break from the game, but this idea that we can say to a referee, who has trained for donkeys years and has made a daft mistake, that he can’t [referee is not right].”

Ian Wright

Wright, recognised as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, agreed with Carragher’s sentiment that Coote is now in a situation that is difficult to claw back from: “I’m with Jamie on it. I can’t see how it works out. I’m not saying he shouldn’t referee again. This kind of mistake that he’s made and, again, you go back to the people who snitched on him – they have completely finished him in the Premier League, I believe.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has handed out 439 yellows and 13 red cards in his 112-game Premier League career as a referee.

Jill Scott

Former Lioness Jill Scott rounded off the segment by agreeing with the two former Manchester United players as she questioned whether what Coote said warranted a hard-working official to lose their job.

"I agree with you. I think he's had a bad day at work, gone back and had a bit of a bitch, hasn't he really?" Scott questioned. "But, because of social media now with all these videos circulating, I just think 'Is it enough for people to lose jobs?' Everybody says stuff, managers probably go home and say stuff."

