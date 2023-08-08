Highlights Gary Neville predicts Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, citing their strong squad and key signings.

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Neville, predicting Man City to win the title again with the addition of Erling Haaland.

Carragher predicts Arsenal to finish second, acknowledging their impressive arrivals but not enough to top Man City.

With the new Premier League season set to get underway this weekend, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have revealed their top six predictions on The Overlap Fan Debate.

A show that has become popular with football fans as it allows supporters from all 20 Premier League clubs to voice their opinions on the league and wider footballing matters with Neville and Carragher being on the panel alongside regular host Josh Denzel.

As ever, the top six are looking stronger and stronger with a resurgent Chelsea, an Arsenal side looking to overcome their late-season collapse, and Man City fresh off their treble win all set to battle it out for certain spots, but in which position do Neville and Carragher see each club finishing this year?

Without further ado, here are Neville and Carragher's top six predictions, starting with the former Manchester United right-back.

Gary Neville

1) Arsenal

Often involved in heated debates with Arsenal supporters, Neville may have won a few over with his prediction that they will be league champions this season. The arrivals of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz have bolstered an already strong-looking side, with the only departure of note being Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Can Arsenal win their first title in 20 years?

2) Man City

Despite winning the treble last year, Neville doesn't believe that Man City can retain the Premier League for a fourth term in a row. The Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have moved to Manchester, but some key performers have left the club including Riyad Mahrez and former captain Ilkay Gundogan. Pep Guardiola's side might end up replicating their annual slow start which is backed up with an unstoppable end to the season, which their title rivals (Liverpool and Arsenal) weren't able to overcome.

3) Man United

Neville's old club are next on his prediction card after a positive first season under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, more is expected of The Red Devils this year, however, especially after a busy summer. Long-term number one David de Gea has been replaced by the more technically proficient Andre Onana, while Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund will also line up at Old Trafford this campaign. Can they put together a title charge or will Man United have to settle for a place in the Champions League?

4) Liverpool

Manchester United and Neville's nemesis are predicted to return to the Champions League after a disappointing season last time out. The midfield has seen a more significant overhaul than expected with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister heading to Merseyside, but the surprising departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have led to Liverpool fans calling for more signings in that particular position. FSG have always been known to be prudent with their money, will they splash out on more midfielders to satisfy a startled fan base?

5) Chelsea

Liverpool's poor campaign was nothing compared to Chelsea's. A 12th placed finish despite spending over £500 million, some on players that have since left west London, and three managers, including the return of former hero Frank Lampard. The signs, however, look more encouraging going into this year's Premier League with Neville predicting a Europa League finish for Chelsea.

6) Aston Villa

One of last year's surprise packages, Aston Villa shot up the table after Unai Emery took over the reins from Steven Gerrard. Emery, one of Europe's most tactically astute managers, then led Villa to the Europa Conference League, who in doing so will be making their first appearance in Europe since the days of Martin O'Neill. The side from England's second city has since built on this achievement with the signings of Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans, and Emery's former Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

Jamie Carragher

1) Man City

Carragher starts by disagreeing with Neville, expecting Man City to win another Premier League title. It is ultimately scary to think of the prospect that Erling Haaland could be next year, especially after one Premier League season under his belt now. On top of this, adding Gvardiol to an already water-tight defence is a terrifying prospect for the rest of the league.

2) Arsenal

After an unexpected title charge last year, Carragher is predicting that The Gunners will remain in second place. Despite their impressive arrivals, the former Liverpool defender doesn't believe they have enough to conquer Guardiola's outfit. It will be interesting to see how the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba perform this year after stellar 2022/23 seasons.

3) Liverpool

Carragher thinks his former employers will go one better than Neville does with a third placed finish for Liverpool. An attacking trio of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz is tantalising, especially with Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota able to rotate with them. Trent Alexander-Arnold also needs a quick word after being made vice-captain and moved to a more central position, will his fantastic end-of-season form continue?

4) Man United

It turns out that Carragher and Neville expect the same four clubs to make up the Champions League places next year. The only difference is their placement of them and to no one's surprise, Carragher has put Man United in the final top-four spot. Under Ten Hag last campaign, Marcus Rashford exploded back into form with a particular purple patch around the turn of the year, many eyes will be on the 26-year-old to see if he can link up with new arrival Hojlund.

5) Chelsea

Both Carragher and Neville think Chelsea will claim a Europa League spot this season, Mauricio Pochettino has brought a level of calmness amid the chaos of last season. The attack also seems to be in a more positive place after Chelsea finished last term with the lowest xG to-goal ratio. Nicolas Jackson has looked bright in pre-season, although marquee arrival Christopher Nkunku has picked up a knee injury that could potentially rule him out for at least a couple of months.

6) Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou is a different appointment to what Spurs have gone for in recent years with the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. The Australian aims to play an attacking brand of football which should lead to certain players having more freedom, Yves Bissouma is one player, in particular, to have a more prominent role under the new coach. Despite never managing in a major league, Spurs fans seem excited about the start of the Postecoglou era.