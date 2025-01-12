Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville’s comments of him likening Arsenal’s Kai Havertz to former Liverpool magician Roberto Firmino have resurfaced after the Gunners exited the FA Cup in the third round.

It’s the first time in back-to-back seasons that the north Londoners have departed at such an early stage since the 1995/96 season – and their struggles in front of goal are partly to blame for their loss to Ruben Amorim’s men.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring before being pegged back by Gabriel just 11 minutes later – but the shot statistics perfectly highlighted the home side’s shedload of chances. Arsenal took 26 shots compared to their opponent’s seven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal, despite being the record winners of the competition, have lost five of their last six FA Cup outings.

And Havertz, who is regarded as one of the biggest ‘confidence’ players in football right now, was central to Mikel Arteta’s side’s struggles in the final third, having taken five of his side’s 26 efforts on goal. Alongside that, he also missed two big chances.

The versatile German’s positioning was never an issue – it was all down to his toothlessness in the six-yard box. Post-120 minutes, it was also his missed penalty that prevented Arsenal from winning via a penalty shootout, one that Amorim's men won 5-4.

Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen hotshot has plundered 26 strikes and 10 assists in 77 outings, but many are under the assumption that an immediate upgrade – in the form of Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres – could be exactly what the doctor ordered in their pursuit of silverware.

Much has been made of Mikel Arteta’s side and their lack of a potent centre forward in recent years, but there was an assumption that, following the addition of Havertz in the summer of 2023, their goalscoring woes would be alleviated. And there was even a time when Neville compared him to Firmino.

Back in May 2024, Neville – who is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history – suggested that the now-25-year-old deployed a similar role to that of Firmino during the Brazilian’s 362-game stint on the red side of Merseyside.

“[Kai] Havertz is doing a similar thing to the thing that [Roberto] Firmino did at Liverpool. A little bit where he drops in, links the play, he’s providing a goal threat, but he’s subservient to the team. He’ll do whatever the team needs in a game.

“And for large parts of this season, there were large question marks over Kai Havertz,” he claimed before adding: “But he’s become a really important figure and I used to think that Firmino was a wonderful player for Liverpool and obviously Mane and Salah used to get all the plaudits.

Neville continued: “And that’s right, but I always used to mention Firmino because I used to think that the way in which he played, just connecting the midfield and the attack, and Havertz is doing something similar.”

