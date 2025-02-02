Gary Neville has criticised Gabriel after the Arsenal defender was seen taunting Erling Haaland following the Gunners' opening goal on Sunday afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side went on to dominate, securing a commanding 5-1 victory over Manchester City to stay within touching distance of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

One of the game’s biggest talking points came early on. After Martin Odegaard struck inside four minutes, Gabriel wasted no time confronting Haaland - a continuation of their tense encounter during the 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier in the season.

Later, Myles Lewis-Skelly added fuel to the fire by mimicking Haaland’s signature celebration after scoring in the second half, as Arsenal looked determined not just to win but to do so with a statement. However, Neville felt Gabriel took the mind games too far, branding his antics as 'disrespectful'.

Gary Neville Calls Out Gabriel's 'Disrespectful' Act

The Brazilian wound up Haaland all afternoon

After Haaland famously urged Arsenal to "stay humble" earlier in the season, his words have resurfaced in the wake of the Gunners' exuberant celebrations. Though they have yet to lift a trophy this term, they’ve certainly put on quite the show. Haaland's father was quick to comment on such over-the-top triumphalism.

And now, Neville has had his say. On his Sky Sports podcast following full-time scenes at the Emirates Stadium, the former Manchester United defender said (see 10:40 of video below): "I want to mention Gabriel and what he did to Haaland. It happened to me at Highbury, where a player came up to me and screamed in my face. We actually won the game 4-2 that day.

"I actually don't like it. I think it's a bit disrespectful. I get that Haaland is the pantomime villain here today, but I never screamed in another player's face, something about that just made me feel uneasy."

To many football fans watching from the outside, it seems Gabriel and his teammates have only reinforced the Manchester City forward’s point. The Gunners have developed a tendency to celebrate prematurely, often before the job is truly done - a habit that has repeatedly led their fanbase down a familiar and precarious path, forcing them to swallow their words and regret their tomfoolery.

The only way Arsenal can truly bury the hatchet is by winning the Premier League this season. Contrary to their overblown fanfare, though, they remain six points adrift of Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Should the projections right now prove true, they are set to extend their league title drought to 21 years come May.