Gary Neville enjoyed a superb Manchester United career.

The Englishman made his debut for the club in 1992 at the age of just 17.

He went on to play 602 times for the Red Devils and helped them win 21 trophies before hanging up his boots in 2011.

Neville played with a plethora of world-class players during his time at the club.

But who makes it into his greatest Man United teammates XI? Neville has answered that question in an interview with CBS Sports.

View who he selected below...

VIDEO: Gary Neville selects his greatest Manchester United teammates XI

GK: Peter Schmeichel

"It was either Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar. They were the two great goalkeepers I played with. I just went with Schemichel - because he redefined goalkeeping in the '90s. The way he distributed the ball, threw the ball... the big saves he used to make... I felt he redesigned goalkeeping and was the best goalkeeper in the world at the time."

RB: Denis Irwin

"He is the greatest full-back that I've ever seen."

CB: Rio FerdinandCB: Nemanja Vidic

The centre-backs is one of the more difficult areas. We had Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister... but I thought Vidic and Ferdinand's partnership was the best in the world when we got to three Champions League finals in four years between 2008-2011. So I went for those two."

LB: Patrice Evra

"He was an amazing character - played in the 2008 Champions League team."

RM: David Beckham

"He was the best crosser, best dribbler..."

"He was a passer, a goalscorer, a coordinator..."

CM: Roy Keane

"He was the most inspirational football player that I played with."

LM: Ryan Giggs

"Giggs was the best dribbler and could score goals."

Summing up the four midfielders, Neville said: "The midfield four are the best midfield quartet I've ever seen play football. Those four players are out of this world. As a unit, their work-rate off the ball and quality on the ball... that midfield four was never going to change."

"I had a big problem up front. You've got Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo... but Rooney and Ronaldo between 2007-2010... I've never seen anything like it. The speed, the quality, the physicality, the goals, the assists, the running. Everything was perfection when they were playing up front."

Eric Cantona misses out

Undoubtedly the biggest name to not make Gary Neville's side is Eric Cantona.

The Frenchman was incredible for United from 1992-1997 and helped make them the Premier League giants they are today.

While there was no place for Neville's brother, Phil.

That isn't too surprising, though, given Evra and Irwin are among the greatest full-backs in Premier League history.