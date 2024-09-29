Pundit Gary Neville was left fuming with Wolves' tactics as they chased a goal during their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool. The home side refused to launch the ball long in search of an equaliser, instead opting to slowly build out from the back, much to the ire of the former Manchester United defender.







Arne Slot's men had taken the lead through Ibrahima Konate in the dying embers of the first half but the centre-back then made an error, allowing Rayan Ait-Nouri to steal in to make it 1-1. Just moments after that, however, Nelson Semedo fouled Diogo Jota inside the box, leaving Mohamed Salah with the chance to restore his team's lead from the spot.

The Egyptian made no mistake and that would ultimately be enough to win the game for Liverpool. That said, with his goal coming in the 61st minute, there was still plenty of time for Wolves to get an equaliser.

Neville Fumes at Wolves' Style of Play

"I can't accept that"

Gary O'Neil's men did not exactly throw the kitchen sink at the Reds when seeking a goal, though. Instead, they seemed perfectly content to keep possession with care, playing it back to Sam Johnstone, who then in turn would pass it to a defender, as opposed to launching it long.

This clearly upset Sky Sports pundit Neville, who called it "so frustrating", while also announcing 'I can't watch this'. In full, he said (via SportsBible):

"This passing it back to the goalkeeper, it drives me crazy. Absolutely crazy.

"Honestly, this is exactly what I've been talking about. You need a goal. Do they know?

"It's so frustrating. I can't watch this. You can't kid football fans - they know exactly what's going on here. You've got to have another idea to try and do something different. I'm not talking about wellying it long or long balls.

"We always blame it on Pep Guardiola [teams playing similarly to Manchester City], but his players can do it."

Wolves finished the game with eights shots at goal and three on target, compared to Liverpool's 10 (six on target), but did complete a respectable 426 passes (at an 83% accuracy). Although the Reds did have more possession, 56% in total, managing 534 passes (at 85%).

That suggests that while the away team was more dominant on the ball, Slot's men didn't have complete control. Certainly in the past, you wouldn't expect such stats to be so similar for two teams which would end top and bottom of the league at the end of the game.

Neville continued with his monologue, explaining how even sides at the bottom of the table look to play out from the back, even though he thinks it's unwise:

"We're now watching teams at the lower end of the table playing six passes between the centre-back and the goalkeeper, needing a goal with four minutes to go, and I can't accept that. "It's not just a criticism of Wolves, there's plenty of teams doing it. This has got to stop. We've got the cameras on Gary O'Neil but the players themselves must realise they've got to put some urgency into the game. "The job really is to get the ball with quality into your striker's feet as quickly as possible. That is the aim of football, and from that you can go and play. "A lot of teams have forgotten that is the essence of football. Get the ball into the feet of the most talented player as far up the pitch as you can, with accuracy. That's not what we've seen here or many of the games this season."

Neville's Point Proven by Hwang Hee-chan

Wolves ace had one touch of the ball in the final third in 21 minutes

The stats also backed up Neville's point, as he was informed that Wolves substitute striker Hwang Hee-chan had one touch of the ball in the final third in 21 minutes, leaving the pundit baffled as he said: "Twenty-one minutes and he's had one touch. A replacement centre forward.

"He's had one touch. The centre-backs in that time have had about 400. The keeper's probably had about 30."

Hwang Hee-chan vs Liverpool Minutes 22 Touches 4 Shots 0 Crosses 0 Key Passes 0 Long balls 0 Duels (won) 0 (0) Passes (complete) 3/3

He then warned: "We've got to be careful that we don't make footballers robots, where they just stay in their position." Before finally outlining what he thought should happen, simply saying: "Throw the kitchen sink at the game. You might as well lose 3-1 at this stage."

It's interesting to note that Neville brought up Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as perhaps the main inspiration behind the tactic, as former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard took aim at the manager during the week for similar reasons. The retired goalkeeper suggested Guardiola was 'ruined football' because all teams now apsire to play expansive football, even when they don't have the quality to do so. In full, he said:







"In all ways, Pep Guardiola has ruined football. Pep Guardiola has taught everybody that they can play expansive football. They can’t. Not everybody can do it, three teams in the world can do it really well."

Stats via SofaScore.