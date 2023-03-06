Neville was fuming with Fernandes after spotting something when Man Utd went 7-0 down v Liverpool

Gary Neville tore into Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his antics during Sunday’s shocking 7-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool.

Fernandes captained United to their biggest ever Premier League loss at Anfield. The Portuguese star and his teammates ‘lost their heads’ in the second half, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd spurned two good opportunities to take the lead in the first half before Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then ran riot after the interval, scoring six more goals without reply on a shameful afternoon for the Red Devils.

What did Gary Neville accuse Bruno Fernandes of doing?

Mohamed Salah scored his second goal of the afternoon in the 83rd minute to put Liverpool 6-0 up.

As Man Utd’s players were about to restart the match, Neville - on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports - accused Fernandes of asking to be substituted.

Neville, speaking from the gantry inside Anfield, said: “Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying: ‘Why is it not me coming off?’

“Honesty. I have to say, I think some of his behaviour in this second half has been a disgrace.”

Watch the clip here:

Footage has since emerged. Although it doesn’t conclusively back up Neville’s accusation, Fernandes is seen making a gesture towards the dugout.

Watch it here:

What did Gary Neville say about Bruno Fernandes after the match?

Neville went on to describe Fernandes as “embarrassing” after the match and roasted Man Utd’s No. 8 inside the studio.

“I’m going to start with Bruno Fernandes,” a fuming Neville said live on Sky Sports.

“I’ve had enough of him throwing his arms around at his team-mates; I've had enough of him not running back; he whinges at everybody.

“He got pushed in the chest and went down holding his face. He's got to put a captain's performance in out there and that wasn't a captain's performance by a Manchester United player.”

Roy Keane also blasts Bruno Fernandes

Roy Keane, another former Man Utd captain, added: "Fernandes' body language was nothing short of disgraceful.”

He's a really talented boy but he's your captain. So much talent but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room.”

Fernandes lucky to avoid punishment for push on assistant referee

Fernandes even pushed the assistant referee at 5-0 down and was incredibly fortune to end the match without a yellow card to his name.

Neville, Keane and the rest of the Manchester United faithful will expect to see an immediate response from Fernandes - and his teammates - when they face Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.