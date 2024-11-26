Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United will never field the same back five that Ruben Amorim selected for his debut game against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils began a new chapter under their Portuguese manager with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, delivering a lacklustre performance that raised doubts about the futures of several players.

Amorim, who had only a handful of training sessions to prepare, opted for a back three of Jonny Evans, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui, while Casemiro and Christian Eriksen formed a midfield duo.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville suggested that ‘we’ll never see’ those five £995,000-a-week players in key roles together again and predicted that Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Leny Yoro could become regular starters under Amorim:

“It's been an absolute shock of where they're at this moment in time. I can't believe with the summer that they had, the players they brought in, that they deteriorated to this level, but I'm hoping a new manager, yesterday was more of the same, but I do think that's just purely because he picked the players that he'd been working with for a week or so. “And we'll never see Casemiro, Eriksen, Mazraoui, Evans and De Ligt play as a five again, in that in those important positions. I just don't think that'll happen. “So when you get Ugarte in there, you get Mainoo in there, you get Yoro back in there, you get Luke Shaw at left centre-back, I do think all of a sudden there will be a different level of performance. And I think we'll see a sort of, if you like, a better level, straight away.”

Sunday’s result leaves United 12th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top four and only seven clear of the relegation zone.

The Red Devils are among the league's lowest scorers, with just 13 goals – only Everton (10), Crystal Palace (10), and Southampton (nine) have managed fewer.

Reports suggest that Amorim will not be granted a significant budget for January signings after the club spent nearly £200m in the summer.

Instead, the 39-year-old manager will be tasked with unlocking the potential of the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag, with any major transfer activity likely deferred until the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.