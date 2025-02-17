Gary Neville has torn into Manchester United’s squad and recruitment, insisting that only one player from the current Red Devils lineup would make it into Tottenham’s starting eleven. His scathing assessment comes after Ruben Amorim’s side slumped to 15th in the Premier League, with James Maddison’s match-winning goal sealing another blow for United in Sunday's battle between the league’s fallen giants.

During the match, the former United right-back didn’t hold back, likening his old club’s setup to an under-9s or under-10s game. To him, it looked as if Amorim had simply handed out the shirts and left the players to figure it out for themselves - a damning indictment of their tactical disarray. The defeat in north London marked Amorim’s ninth since taking charge at Old Trafford, bringing his record to 10 wins, two draws, and nine losses across all competitions.

Alarmingly, only the league’s bottom two have endured more defeats than United’s eight across their last 12 matches. And now, Neville believes most of the current squad aren't safe from the chopping block in the summer.

Neville Names One United Player Who Would Make Tottenham Team

In the ex-defender's books, Bruno Fernandes is the only one worth keeping

Ultimately, it was Red Devils' captain Bruno Fernandes who Neville highlighted as the only player to fit in Tottenham's best eleven during his post-match analysis for Sky Sports. He said (as per around 5:10 of the video below):

"How many United players would get into that spurs team if everybody was fit? I think Bruno. Maybe Amad [Diallo] but I’d probably take [Dejan] Kulusevski. Every Tottenham player barring one is better than every single Man United player. That’s not being emotional, we’ve gone past that now, it’s just really sad. That’s where Man United are at."

He continued: 'It’s what happens to players when they get here. We’ve seen players go the other way and thrive." Fellow presenter Jamie Redknapp added: "They need seven or eight players to change. We all thought that Ten Hag didn’t have a clue and I’m sure this manager probably thought that.

"They need to bring in better players. That isn’t the nucleus of a squad that’s going to be competing. When you look at Arsenal City, Liverpool… They are miles ahead. They’ve spent fortunes. But if your recruitment is wrong and you’re bringing in 30-year-old’s on four of five year contracts it’s never going to work."

At this rate, supercomputer projections suggest Manchester United are on course for their lowest-ever points tally in Premier League history. The current low stands at 58 points from David Moyes' ill-fated 2013/14 campaign, but with 14 games remaining, Amorim’s side still need 29 more points just to match that mark - an almost herculean mission given their current form. However, back-to-back fixtures against relegation candidates Everton and Ipswich might offer them some form of reprieve.