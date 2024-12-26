Gary Neville, irrespective of club bias, is doubtlessly an English football legend thanks to his longevity with Manchester United – and he once named two of the most underrated players in the history of the Premier League.

Neville, who turned his hand to punditry post-retirement, transformed from an aspiring Carrington graduate to one of the most decorated players in the Old Trafford-based club’s storied history and played against some of the greats.

For every Patrick Vieira – most famous for his 405-game stint with Arsenal – and Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United cult hero Alan Shearer, there are a throng of players that often go under the radar for one reason or another.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neville is the third-most decorated player in Premier League history, having won eight titles with Manchester United.

The likes of Denis Irwin, Jermain Defoe and Nicolas Anelka often spring to mind when thinking of the ‘most underrated talents that have called the Premier League their home over the years – but none of the aforementioned triumvirate were named by Neville.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, back in August 2022, when the former defender-turned-pundit famously first labelled Manchester United as a ‘graveyard for players’, he singled out Louis Saha as one of the players who doesn’t get the plaudits they deserve, per The Mirror.

Referencing the former centre forward's time spent at Craven Cottage in Fulham, which was before he became Neville's teammate at Old Trafford, the right-back claimed that he was 'destroyed' by one of the greatest players to ever don the number nine shirt for Manchester United. He said:

“I think the one that I played against, then ended up playing at United, was Louis Saha when he played for Fulham. He destroyed me at centre-back twice. Once when he was in the Championship, in the FA Cup, and next in the Premier League.”

After waxing lyrical about the Frenchman and his time spent in England’s top division, Neville – who remains widely admired as one of the greatest right-backs in football history – also heaped praise on Michael Essien, a player he faced on three separate occasions.

“A player that played at a top Premier League club that didn’t get the plaudits of others was Michael Essien at Chelsea in those first two or three years,” he claimed before adding:

“The impact he had on that team, from his running ability, energy in midfield, balancing of Frank, I thought Essien was a brilliant player."

Often outshone by the brilliance of Frank Lampard, Essien – who racked up just north of 250 appearances for the Blues – carried out his engine room duties in complete silence, hence why he never received the praise he so thoroughly deserved.

A two-time Premier League winner with the west Londoners, there’s a reason why he’s regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. Born in Accra, Ghana, he was instrumental to Chelsea’s success in the mid-to-late 2000s and early 2010s.