Sitting just outside the top 10 for all-time England appearances with 85, Gary Neville has played with some of England's best talents. Going on to become a coach for his national team between 2012 and 2016, as assistant to Roy Hodgson, Neville dedicated 16 years to England in total.

A Manchester United legend, Neville played 602 times for his boyhood club, winning a vast number of trophies. Lifting 25 pieces of silverware with the Red Devils, including the Champions League twice, the Premier League eight times, and the FA Cup on four occasions, Neville achieved everything at club level, and cemented himself as one of the Premier League's best ever right-backs.

Despite all of his success at club level, Neville, like many of his peers before and after, never achieved anything with England, which is something that will hurt the Bury-born defender. Playing with some of his country's most stellar talents, including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, the right-back is very well-placed to discuss England's finest ever player. Discussing this during an interview on Sky Sports during the 2024 European Championships, Neville gave his opinion on who England's best ever footballer is.

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

He opted for modern-day icon Harry Kane