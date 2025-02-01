Gary Neville is a legend of Old Trafford. He played for Manchester United for 19 years professionally, making his debut in 1992 as part of the "Class of 92," which included the likes of Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs. During his time at the Red Devils, Neville won eight Premier League titles, with the last of these coming in the 2008/09 campaign.

The 49-year-old made 400 appearances in the English top-flight, plying his trade as a reliable right-back under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson. Neville is therefore well qualified to speak about what makes a successful Premier League full-back. In an episode of The Overlap podcast, he named his greatest full-back in Premier League history. See the full podcast episode below:

Denis Irwin Praised by Neville

They also discussed how the full-back position has changed

During the episode, Denis Irwin appeared as the guest. The discussion involved segments on Irwin's early professional years at Leeds United and Oldham Athletic in the 1980s before he joined United in 1990. In the introduction section of the podcast, Neville was asked about how good the former Republic of Ireland defender was and said:

"I think he is the greatest full-back in Premier League history."

Neville was included in the Premier League's Hall of Fame in March 2023. During a Q & A on X, he said that Irwin should also have been nominated. One supporter suggested that Irwin would have struggled to play for the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in a modern system. Neville replied:

"You didn't watch him play then? Denis would play full-back in any team of theirs! Left or Right! He didn't give goals away, didn't give the ball away, brilliant going forward and could take set-pieces to the equal of most!"

A range of other topics were also discussed, including how the role of fullbacks has significantly changed in recent years. Trent Alexander-Arnold was put forward as an example of how the position has evolved, with Irwin comparing his delivery to that of his former teammate, Beckham.

Related Denis Irwin's Ultimate Man Utd Teammates XI Would Win the Premier League Easily Denis Irwin was a stalwart for Manchester United during the 1990s and played alongside some brilliant teammates.

Irwin Excelled at United

He made over 500 appearances for the Red Devils

Irwin made 529 appearances for United during his 12-year spell at the club, with 296 of these coming in the Premier League. He is still remembered as one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history. The Republic of Ireland international won seven league titles at Old Trafford, along with the UEFA Champions League in 1999, as part of United's historic treble season. He was recognised for his individual performances in the 1993/94 and 1998/99 seasons, as he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

In 2002, Irwin left United to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he spent two years. During the 2002/03 season, he helped Wolves win the First Division play-offs, beating Sheffield United in the final at the Millennium Stadium. At the end of the following campaign, Irwin retired from professional football at the age of 38.

Denis Irwin Premier League statistics Matches 328 Goals 18 Assists 25

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-02-25.