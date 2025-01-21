Gary Neville once revealed who he considers the best striker he ever played with at Manchester United, though he acknowledged that some fans might "disagree" with his choice. The legendary right-back, who amassed 602 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2011, was a key figure under Sir Alex Ferguson during the Red Devils’ most triumphant era.

While Ferguson often preached the philosophy that trophies were won through a rock-solid defence, Old Trafford was no stranger to an endless parade of world-class forwards throughout Neville’s career, either. From the predatory instincts of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, known as the "baby-faced assassin," to the ice-cold clinical finishing of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manchester United’s strike force was an unending wellspring of excellence back in the day.

Dwight Yorke, Carlos Tevez, Eric Cantona, and Teddy Sheringham are also among the plethora of forward-thinking stars Neville could have picked, so it's no wonder his remarks would spark a debate, even if he could choose multiple names. However, none of the aforementioned players were picked, as the decorated right-back went for an England teammate as his greatest of all time.

Gary Neville Hails Wayne Rooney As Greatest Striker

Nobody was anywhere near as complete as the Everton youth graduate

Neville said no one was capable of holding up play, beating their man and scoring goals like Wayne Rooney was. He also credited the former England international - who is still Man United's top goalscorer of all time with 253 goals - with being exceptional off the ball when it came to pressing and movement.

Speaking to Stick to Football in 2024 (see video below at around 36:30), Neville said:

"When it comes to the best centre forward that I played with, there is no other answer than Wayne Rooney, and I know that is something that a lot of Manchester United fans disagree with. No one could do what Rooney could do with his hold-up play, his movement on and off the ball, beating a man, scoring goals, tackling, pressing and could play in a variety of positions."

He added: "No one gets close to him in terms of an all-round forward. I don't hesitate in saying that he's the best centre forward that I played with. Cantona was probably a better passer and could hold the ball up better. Ruud [van Nistelrooy] was a better finisher, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was a better finisher. [Dwight] Yorkie and [Andy] Cole's partnership was better than Rooney's. But he had everything."

With United, Rooney lifted five Premier League titles and was pivotal in each. An FA Cup and four League Cups would follow, before that famous rain-soaked night in Moscow when the Champions League trophy finally donned the red ribbons of United once more. His final United honour arrived in May 2017 inside Stockholm's Friends Arena, lifting the Europa League trophy into the Swedish night sky as captain of his beloved club.

Nowadays, Rooney can still be seen wearing his love for the beautiful game on his sleeve from the sidelines. In the infancy of his managerial career, the 39-year-old has already managed the likes of Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, but is currently looking for a job as he aims to continue crafting an already-inconquerable legacy in the English football pyramid.

