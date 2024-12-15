Summary Gary Neville is one of the finest full-backs in Premier League history and played for one the best teams in Manchester United.

The former defender was asked to name an all-time Premier League XI without any Red Devils.

The likes of Frank Lampard and Petr Cech are notable absentees.

Picking a Premier League all-time XI is incredibly difficult. England's top flight has had an abundance of incredible talents over the years, so whittling names down to one per position is inevitably going to upset certain people when a player who would be a dead certainty in their team doesn't make the cut in another.

If anyone is best placed to have their say, it would be those who have vast experience in English football and have played at the highest level for a number of years, meaning they would have no doubt faced off against the best of the best. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville absolutely fits that bill. The full-back played 400 Premier League games for the Old Trafford outfit, winning eight league titles during that period of time.

Back in 2022, the former full-back was asked to give his all-time Premier League XI, but with one catch: he wasn't allowed to select any former United players, otherwise his team likely would have been filled with former teammates. Despite their absence, the pundit was still able to field an incredible side that no doubt would be able to compete for the top honour in the English game.

Gary Neville's Non Man Utd PL XI GK Alisson Becker DEF Cesar Azpilicueta DEF Virgil van Dijk DEF John Terry DEF Ashley Cole MID Patrick Vieira MID Steven Gerrard MID David Silva FWD Thierry Henry FWD Mohamed Salah FWD Alan Shearer

Related John Terry Named His Greatest Premier League 11 Without Chelsea Players Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard were among those selected by John Terry in his all-time Premier League non-Chelsea XI.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alisson Becker, Cesar Azpilicueta, Virgil van Dijk, John Terry, Ashley Cole

Close

The backline is where Neville's opinion holds the most weight, given that is where he made his money as a player. If he was still playing, he would want Liverpool number one Alisson to be the one manning the posts behind him. The Brazilian has been excellent since arriving at Anfield and is probably the most well-rounded of the modern-day sweeper-keepers.

In Neville's position, he went with an interesting choice in former Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard played every role there was to think of in defence during his Chelsea career and was an incredibly underrated and successful talent. On the opposite flank is the man he initially replaced at left-back, Ashley Cole. The defender remains one of England's finest even since retirement and was a revolutionary full-back before the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with Neville calling him "the best left-back in the Premier League."

In the middle sit the duo of Virgil van Dijk and John Terry. Many have tried to argue which of these two stands above the other, but in Neville's team, there is room for both of them, which would make for one formidable centre-half partnership.

Related Van Dijk, Terry, Ferdinand, Kompany and Adams' Premier League Stats Compared All five central defenders have enjoyed success aplenty in the Premier League - but who is statistically the best?

Midfielders

Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard, David Silva