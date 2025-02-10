Gary Neville won it all at Manchester United, including eight Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies and four FA Cups. The iconic former Red Devils captain led by example during his nearly 20-year association with one of English football's most successful clubs, acting as the voice for Sir Alex Ferguson to instill a winning mentality into his squad.

The legendary full-back doesn't get the credit he perhaps deserves for his footballing ability, and his ability to adapt to the times allowed him to hold down United's right-back spot throughout the Ferguson era at Old Trafford. He was defensively sound while a nuisance going forward and offering support to his accompanying right-winger.

It's no surprise that Neville spent his playing career captaining some of the all-time greats and, for many, the best players to grace Premier League football. The 'world-class' label draws up debate because it can be thrown around too easily or limited by specific factors in determining a player's 'world-class' abilities.

This is why Jamie Carragher surprised many when he gave the two names his once foe-turned-friend believed were the only two 'world-class' players he once shared a changing room with at Carrington. Not even the club's all-time top scorer, Wayne Rooney, or his former treble-winning captain, Roy Keane, made the cut.

Carragher: Cristiano Ronaldo and Peter Schmeichel were Neville's 'World-Class' Teammates

The Ex-Liverpool Star Explained His Co-Pundit's Stance

Carragher delved into what makes a Premier League title-winning team and helps them remain successful by pointing out the goalkeeper's significant role. The Liverpool icon dubbed Peter Schmeichel the most important player and the seeds of Ferguson's glorious reign at Old Trafford.

While arguing his case regarding Schmeichel's importance, he revealed that Neville had named 'the Great Dane' just one of two world-class former United teammates (via The Independent):

"Gary Neville once told me he felt he only ever played with two genuinely world-class players in his Manchester United career. One was Cristiano Ronaldo. The other was Schmeichel. That is how fundamental he (Schmeichel) was to United’s success.”

Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel arrived at United from Danish outfit Brondby IF in August 1991 for a mere £500,000, and the 6ft4in Dane became arguably the best goalkeeper in Premier League history, helping the Red Devils win five titles with an aggressive approach, shot-stopping abilities second to none and command of his area that scared off some of Europe's best forwards. He was a member of Ferguson's side who won the treble in 1999, with several iconic displays, en route to European glory, including a sensational 'starfish' save against Inter Milan.

Neville knows Schmeichel's high standards all too well, and this mentality played a crucial role in making him a colossal unit between the sticks. He explained how 'brutal' the Dane once was when they trained with one another, as he told the right-back that he thought he 'was a risk' and that he 'wouldn't be good enough'.

Those doubts were put behind them as Neville and Schmeichel formed an excellent understanding as part of a formidable defence during their glorious time together at the club, where they shared the pitch 182 times in Red Devils colours and kept 76 clean sheets. Ferguson shares a similar view on Schmeichel, calling him 'the greatest goalkeeper we've ever had' in his recent documentary.

Peter Schmeichel Man United Career Stats Competition UEFA Champions League Premier League FA Cup UEFA Cup UEFA Supercup English First Division League Cup Appearances 34 252 41 3 1 40 17 Clean Sheets 12 113 21 2 1 17 8 Goals Conceded 35 212 28 2 0 32 11 Trophies/Titles Won 1 5 3 0 1 0 1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Carragher's claim over Neville's stance on 'world-class' former United teammates came before Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit at the end of his second spell at Old Trafford. The Portuguese icon returned in 2021 for a second bite of the Red Devils cherry, but it was a chaotic period that caused a rift between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his former captain, Neville.

The pair had been close when a young brace-faced 18-year-old Ronaldo arrived at the club from Sporting CP for £12 million in August 2003. Neville played an instrumental role in the transfer after playing against the winger in a friendly, and he explained, 'You don't normally see that from experienced players, never mind a young kid':

"Obviously players should never be involved in signings, but he certainly made everyone sit up and take notice."

The Premier League was soon put on notice once Ronaldo developed into one of world football's superstars, becoming unplayable at the height of his United spell, claiming his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 after helping the Reds win the UEFA Champions League. He posted 118 goals and 72 assists in 292 games before leaving for Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80 million deal in 2009.

Neville played alongside Ronaldo on 137 occasions, and the pair linked up with aplomb on the right side of Ferguson's formidable team of the 2000s. He'd become football's all-time top scorer at club (783 goals) and international (135 goals) level and, for Neville, trumped longtime rival Lionel Messi as football's most complete player.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United First-Spell Stats Competition UEFA Champions League Premier League FA Cup League Cup Appearances 52 196 26 12 Goals 15 84 13 4 Assists 12 37 9 1 Trophies/Titles Won 1 3 1 2

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/02/2025.