Gary Neville made some bold calls when naming his greatest Premier League-winning XI. There were some restrictions put in place to make his selections more difficult, but the ex-Manchester United stalwart still raised some eyebrows.

He was handed the task of creating the best possible XI of players who had won the Premier League in their career. However, Neville and Jamie Carragher - who was also taking part - were only allowed to pick one player from a select few title-winning sides.

The options included several Manchester United teams under Sir Alex Ferguson, Leicester City's underdog campaign and Arsene Wenger's 'Invincible' Arsenal side. It's safe to say the end result was interesting, with Carragher making jokes along the way on The Overlap's Fan Debate Show.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Peter Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, William Gallas