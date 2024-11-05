Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville named a former Champions League opponent's stadium as having the best atmosphere he ever experienced as a player. The full-back was fortunate enough to play in several incredible football venues during his career, with Old Trafford as his home and Anfield being the place he was detested the most.

In Europe, Neville also had the chance to encounter some of the continent's most iconic arenas at their peak, winning the Champions League at Barcelona's Camp Nou and playing at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and the San Siro in Milan. However, according to the former full-back, none of these grounds came close to creating the intense environment of one stadium in Scotland.

Neville Claimed Ibrox Had Best Atmosphere

The ex-defender described Rangers' stadium as 'unbelievable'

Speaking during an episode of The Overlap, Neville revealed that Ibrox, the home of Scottish giants Rangers, had the best atmosphere he’d ever experienced as a player. He recounted what was going through his mind ahead of kick-off during his only visit in 2003, saying that the electric environment made it unforgettable. The Sky Sports pundit revealed:

"The best atmosphere I've ever seen in my life was Ibrox. As the game was about to kick off, I thought, "What the f**k is this? "Honestly, for the first couple of minutes before the game and when the game started, I've never seen anything like that in my life. Noise. Honestly, Ibrox, it was unbelievable. Staggering."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 50 fans were arrested prior to the Rangers vs Manchester United clash at Ibrox in 2003.

While co-host Roy Keane chimed in to say that Celtic Park was superior, Neville stood firm in his assertion that he was blown away by what he heard at Ibrox. it was actually the right-back's brother, Phil, who scored the only goal of the game during the 48-year-old’s single trip to the stadium. Despite being club captain, Neville was not part of the squad that returned to Ibrox and secured a win by the same scoreline in November 2010, thanks to a Wayne Rooney penalty.

Interestingly, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi sides with Keane’s view, having named Celtic Park as the most atmospheric stadium he has played in during his illustrious career.