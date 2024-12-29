There’s no doubting Gary Neville’s legacy at Manchester United given he played just shy of 600 times for the club, having picked up a throng of trophies along the way, but he shocked a few fans when naming the club he would have moved to if he ever left the Red Devils.

Emerging as a pivotal part of The Class of ’92, the fresh-faced youngster quickly made an impression on Sir Alex Ferguson and his entourage. As a result, first-team minutes became commonplace before he transformed into one of the club’s senior members.

Bury-born, the Englishman called time on his illustrious career – after winning a grand total of eight titles between 1992 and 2011 – as one of the best right-backs in the long and storied history of the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neville and his brother Phil hold the record of being the most-capped brothers for England with 142 appearances between them.

He was Manchester United through and through and, since hanging up his boots, has spent plenty of his time discussing the Old Trafford-based outfit’s misfortunes both on and off the pitch.

Neville’s made-for-consumption personality has seen his transfer into the world of punditry post-retirement and on his own show ‘The Overlap’, he was asked what club he would have signed for if he, theoretically, was forced to leave his one and only club.

Singling out north London-based outfit Arsenal as the team he would have moved to if the unthinkable ever happened, the revered former right-back revealed that, although they were one of his side’s biggest rivals, he respected their status as a club.

“I'm going to say Arsenal,” said Neville before adding, “Arsenal were the club that I generally had massive respect for."

He then praised the Gunners for being a club ‘of proper tradition’, citing the aesthetics of their former stomping ground, Highbury, which is considered to be one of the best stadiums in Premier League history.

“When I went to Highbury and you used to walk in that old entrance with the marble hall, I used to think it's a club of proper tradition.”

While alongside Arsenal legend Ian Wright, he then complimented the Red Devil’s fierce rivals for donning the iconic blazers – something that aligned with Neville’s time spent in Stretford.

“I used to love the blazers that you used to wear and there is a resemblance in alignment of what United were at that time with the blazers and tradition.”

You can watch the full segment below: