Gary Neville was one of the best full-backs British football has ever produced. These days, he's best known for being an extremely outspoken pundit, but his opinions are at least formed off the back of an impressive career.

After all, the Englishman made 602 appearances for Manchester United, proving himself to be a club legend along the way. In that time, and while on international duty too, he played in plenty of iconic stadiums.

However, there was one ground that he always found 'hard to play well' in. Interestingly enough, it was a home stadium, but not Old Trafford.

Gary Neville Did Not Play Well at Wembley

Wayne Rooney was fond of England's home ground