Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed which three club icons were his 'childhood heroes'. Neville, who has the fifth-most appearances for the club in its history with 602, was a consistent figure under Sir Alex Ferguson from his debut in 1992 as part of the Class of '92.

He enjoyed an incredible career at Old Trafford, winning eight Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues as well as three FA Cups. While he may downplay his ability, he is one of England’s best-ever full-backs and has achieved an incredible amount across his career.

Rooted in the very fabric of Manchester, Neville is a legend of the city and, with the club producing many iconic names over the years, there are plenty of players he could have chosen that qualified as his ‘childhood heroes’.

Related Gary Neville Named His All-Time Premier League Title-Winning 11 - With a Twist Gary Neville was tasked with creating the best possible Premier League-winning XI - but there were certain restrictions to make it interesting.

Gary Neville Reveals Biggest Man Utd Idols

Bryan Robson, Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside made the cut