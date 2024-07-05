Highlights Gary Neville has suggested that Gareth Southgate make four changes to England's starting XI against Switzerland.

Southgate will be forced to replace Marc Guehi, who is suspended for the Euro 2024 quarter-final tie.

Neville made two big calls in attack, replacing Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has named the four big changes he believes Gareth Southgate should name in his starting XI for England's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Switzerland on Saturday evening. The Three Lions have struggled to get out of first gear for much of this tournament, with their manager reluctant to make many changes to the team.

With Marc Guehi already confirmed to be missing out due to suspension, it has been speculated that Southgate will revert to a back three which he utilised successfully during the early stages of his England tenure. However, Neville, who received 85 international caps during his career, has urged the 53-year-old to stick with the 4-2-3-1 system but give two attacking stars an opportunity to shine.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Kyle Walker

Unsurprisingly, Neville has stuck with Jordan Pickford in between the sticks, having previously said that the Everton number one would make the starting XI during England's golden generation over the likes of David James and Paul Robinson. The first change comes at right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold is included. The Liverpudlian started the tournament as a makeshift midfielder, but the experiment came to an end after two games. The 25-year-old was conspicuous by his absence when England were desperate for a goal against Slovakia.

He replaces Kieran Trippier, with Kyle Walker moving over to left-back despite his own recent struggles. In the middle, it's as expected, with John Stones being partnered by Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa after Marc Guehi picked up a yellow card in the round of 16, forcing him to sit out against Switzerland.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham

The only area of the pitch that the ITV pundit has chosen to leave untouched is the engine room, with the trio who started against Slovakia retaining their places in the starting XI. Kobbie Mainoo was the third player to start alongside Declan Rice this tournament, with Gareth Southgate opting for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cono Gallagher in the group stage. Manchester United's youngster impressed during the round of 16 and Neville believes he should retain his place.

Rice remains alongside Mainoo in midfield, with the Arsenal man expected to start in his fifth consecutive game this summer. The former West Ham captain will be looking to shake off a clash with the Slovakia backroom staff in order to dominate the midfield against former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice has covered more distance than any other England player at Euro 2024.

In the ten, calls for Phil Foden to move centrally have gone in one ear and out the other for Neville, as Jude Bellingham has retained his place in the team. There were concerns that the Real Madrid star would miss the quarter-finals following an investigation into his celebration against Slovakia. However, the 21-year-old received a £30,000 fine and a suspended one-match ban, meaning he is available on Saturday evening.

Attack

Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane

The two biggest calls that the Manchester United stalwart has made are the exclusions of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. Both men have started in all of England's games so far this tournament, but neither have made any sort of impact to the degree they have been expected to.

Their stranglehold of the left and right flanks has meant that Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer have been left to watch from the sidelines. The Chelsea star managed 33 goal contributions during the 2023/24 Premier League season, whilst Gordon was one of the most improved players in the division. The different dynamic the pair offer, in particular the Newcastle man's ability to run in behind, has appealed to Neville, who believes they deserve the opportunity from the get-go.

Leading the line remains Harry Kane. England's all-time record scorer has notched two goals at Euro 2024, including the extra-time winner last time out. Despite that, the 30-year-old has been criticised for his efforts thus far.

Alternative options Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have made one substitute appearance each this summer, with the Brentford forward having the biggest impact as the 28-year-old assisted Kane for his close-range header against Slovakia. However, the chances of the England manager dropping his captain, who has started in every tournament game since Euro 2020, is close to impossible, which Neville agrees with.