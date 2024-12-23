Gary Neville now views Liverpool as the "clear favourites" for the Premier League title following their emphatic 6-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday evening. However, he has cautioned that injuries could pose the biggest threat to their pursuit of a record-equalling 20th league title. The former Manchester United defender has highlighted one player he believes is to Arne Slot what Rodri is to Manchester City, as they aim to keep their treatment table out of use.

Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace earlier in the weekend, but second-placed Chelsea stumbled, drawing 0-0 at Everton. As a result, Liverpool – guided by their new manager – head into Christmas with a four-point lead at the top of the table.

In a season full of surprises – with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth currently sitting fourth and fifth, and reigning champions Man City potentially trailing by up to 15 points if the leaders win their game in hand – anything can happen. However, Neville believes Arsenal remain Liverpool’s closest challengers, and he has insisted that keeping key players fit will be essential in the title race.

Neville Highlights Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool's Rodri

Keeping the colossal Dutchman fit is essential for Premier League glory

"Liverpool are clearly the best team in the Premier League at this moment in time," Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast after the remarkable nine-goal thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "They’re the clear favourites for the title. Man City’s drop-off has been spectacular. I’m not sure anyone really knows how it’s gone so badly wrong. Chelsea had a tough game today but they’re doing well and having a good season." (see 7:00 in the video below)

"I think the one team Liverpool need to watch are Arsenal if they can get their tail up and close that gap going in March and April. But at this moment in time Liverpool are clear favourites. I think the biggest risk for them is injuries – if they were to lose Van Dijk and Salah that would hurt them. Van Dijk is like Rodri for Liverpool, he holds it all together. Keeping him fit is absolutely crucial."

"There’s some big challenges coming up so we’re nowhere near the point that you can hand Liverpool the title," Neville continued. "But they’re in a great position and at this moment in time they’re by far the best team in the league and the table tells us that."

This marks the 21st time Liverpool have topped the table at Christmas. They have gone on to win the title in 11 of those seasons. However, for Slot and his surging side, the job is far from finished. With the busy winter schedule ahead, their attention will be firmly set on the upcoming Boxing Day clash against Leicester City, before dates with West Ham and Manchester United follow.