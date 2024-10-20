Manchester United legend Gary Neville has showered Curtis Jones with praise for his performance in Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea - with the midfielder winning a penalty for the opener, before scoring the Reds' second just moments after the Blues equalised.

Trusted alongside Ryan Gravenberch in the centre of the park, Jones was allowed the freedom of midfield in the first half with some late runs into the area - and with Alexis Mac Allister out of the side, the Scouse native was on top form with a number of challenges in his own area also.

Curtis Jones Was Everywhere For Liverpool vs Chelsea

The midfielder was involved in both of Liverpool's goals

Jones' influence in the final third was what brought about Liverpool's penalty, as he wrongsided Levi Colwill before the Blues defender hacked him down, leaving Mohamed Salah to convert from the spot. Jones won a second penalty when he was upended by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, though VAR deemed that the Spaniard had made contact first and the decision was overturned.

Curtis Jones' Premier League statistics - Liverpool output by season Season Games Goals 2019/20 6 1 2020/21 24 1 2021/22 15 1 2022/23 18 3 2023/24 23 1

But that wasn't the extent of Jones' play; making a strong double-block from Cole Palmer in the first half, and being an effective player at evading the press in the engine room, Jones was superb for Liverpool in the double-pivot - and that led to Neville waxing lyrical about the academy graduate's performance. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said (via BBC):

"Curtis Jones has been involved in everything. Liverpool's best player by an absolute mile. "He's supposedly playing in the deeper role, but he's got forward whenever he can. It's a really cute finish."

Curtis Jones Is The Ideal Squad Player

The midfielder knows what it means to be a Liverpool player

Jones has been at Liverpool for 14 years, and although the 23-year-old has struggled for game time, he's an indispensable first-team player who can shine for Arne Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Curtis Jones has featured in 140 games for Liverpool, scoring 17 goals.

With 91 Premier League appearances resulting in eight goals, he's the ideal man to have as a rotation player in the Anfield ranks, knowing exactly what needs to be done when stepping into the side - and that will only help the Dutchman in the future if Jones can exert the influence that he has done against a tough opponent, in just his second league start of the season.

Jones earned a senior call-up in the recent international break and into the preliminary England squad for EURO 2024; though he didn't feature in a Three Lions shirt in either fixture.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-10-24.