Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named Amad Diallo, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as the "only three" players who have been "ok" since Ruben Amorim took charge of the club, during Sky Sports' live coverage of their match against Newcastle United.

United came into their clash against the Magpies at Old Trafford looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat in all competitions, as well as a third straight Premier League loss at 'the Theatre of Dreams' under Amorim.

The Red Devils got off to the worst possible start when Alexander Isak gave Eddie Howe's side the lead after four minutes, before Joelinton doubled the visitors' advantage a quarter of an hour later.

Joshua Zirkzee then suffered the ultimate humiliation as he was hooked and replaced by Kobbie Mainoo in the 33rd minute as United continued to struggle against the in-form Tyneside outfit, leading Neville to launch into a rant against the current crop of players in red towards the end of the first half.

Neville named Amad, Dalot and Mazraoui as the trio who have been satisfactory since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag last month, taking fire at the rest of the squad.

Speaking on Sky Sports' live coverage of the game, the former United right-back said:

"There are only three players that can probably say that they have done ok since Ruben Amorim arrived. Amad, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. They have not been amazing don't get me wrong but they have taken the right approach."

There had been a shock in the hours leading up to kick-off when it was confirmed by a United insider that Marcus Rashford would be returning to the squad with the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes missing through suspension, having missed out on the four previous matchday squads under Amorim.

Things don't get any easier for 14th-placed United as they face runaway Premier League leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, before travelling to the capital to play Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 30-12-24.