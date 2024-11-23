Gary Neville has named the three Premier League players who have surprised him the most so far during the 2024/25 season. The former Manchester United defender has been particularly impressed with the progress of several individuals.

Multiple teams and players have taken their game to new heights during the opening games of the present term, helping to produce one of the closest knit tables supporters have seen in recent years. And while Neville named multiple players who had stood out for all the right reasons, he believed three had elevated their game much more than others.

Neville Names Ryan Gravenberch as Third Most Surprising Player

Liverpool midfielder has received widespread praise for his performances

Speaking on an episode of The Overlap, Neville named checked Ryan Gravenberch when assessing his most surprising players so far during the 2024/25 season. The Liverpool midfielder, having struggled to make a significant impact under Jurgen Klopp, has become integral to the Reds under their new manager Arne Slot.

But while the Dutchman has impressed Neville, the pundit believes that two other players have been even bigger shocks. Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood has excelled, while Ipswich Town's Liam Delap has also managed to make a significant splash during his first season of regular Premier League football. For those reasons, Neville backed them both as his number one and two pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland (1.09) and Brentford's Yoane Wissa (1.12) have a better goals per 90 record in the Premier League this season than Chris Wood (0.81).

"Gravenberch is a massive surprise with how well he has played at the start of the season [for Liverpool]," Neville said. "I don’t think anyone expected him to be as good as he has been in that position [in midfield]. Curtis Jones has been very good too.

"Chris Wood with eight goals has got to be in the top three, Liam Delap with six goals for Ipswich. I’m not surprised by Danny Welbeck, he’s very good – his current form is better than any current [Manchester] United front player this season. Morgan Rogers at [Aston] Villa could be top notch.

"I’d go Wood number one, Delap number two and Gravenberch in three."

Delap's six goals and one assist have played a vital part in Ipswich keeping up with other teams hoping to avoid relegation, with clubs like Chelsea keeping tabs on him. Meanwhile, Wood has been especially impressive. Having scored 14 goals in both of the last two seasons, the New Zealander already has eight from 11 matches, just four less than Erling Haaland. If he can keep that rate up, there is every chance that Nottingham Forest can push for European qualification this term.