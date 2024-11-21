Gary Neville has raised concerns after Manchester United players Marcus Rashford and Casemiro travelled long distances for holidays during the international break. The duo were spotted in the USA over the past week, coinciding with Ruben Amorim's first week as the club's new manager.

Rashford faced criticism after attending an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in New York City last week. The forward was seen arriving at the arena wearing a striking large white Louie Vuitton hoodie. Meanwhile, Casemiro shared photos of his family holiday to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on social media.

Neville emphasised that he had no problem with the attention Rashford received in New York but flagged apprehensions about the potential effects of jet lag on the players. With Amorim’s first game in charge approaching with a trip to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday evening, Neville is worried that the long-distance travel might not have been the ideal preparation for two of the Red Devils' key players.

Gary Neville Slams Casemiro and Marcus Rashford's Holiday Choices

The club is going through a difficult spell and everyone needs to focus on the task ahead

"It comes with the territory when you're this sort of player and stature," Neville said on the 'It's Called Soccer!' podcast. "I've got very little sympathy for players who are the stars who are on huge money, huge commercial contracts, they want that attention, they need it as that's what fuels them and makes them the great players what they are and that's what gives them that adrenaline rush, they're going to get more attention, so I've got no problem with that and the attention he gets.

"I've got no problem with him going away in the international break, and I've got no problem with the clothes that he wears, he can wear whatever he wants. The only thing I would say, and I'm saying this very calmly as I don't want a 'Neville hammers Rashford' to be honest with you, as I'm not hammering him.

"It's been a very difficult period for the club and it's been a very difficult period for Marcus Rashford. There was a player I used to play with that used to say, when times were tough that basically you go down to that extra level of detail in making sure everything's perfect, you take the butter off your toast, you literally make sure you're absolutely looking at every single 1% of detail you could. "So I used to think standing in that tunnel, when going through a difficult time, I'd think 'right I've got to work my way out of this, I've got to be absolutely perfect'. Every drink, every sleep, every training session, every stretch, has just got to be absolutely perfect.

"So would I think the most relaxing way to spend your time," Neville continued. "Whether you're Casemiro, and I'll bring him into it, Casemiro is 30 odd years of age, Marcus Rashford is in his 20s, travelling 10 or 11 hours and I, to be fair, have done that quite a few times in the last few months, you get a bit of jet lag going to the US. So, a three, four day jet lag-based trip, when you've got basically the idea of training and making sure you're fit, I don't personally think it's the right choice of distance and choice of destination."

Rashford has started all but one of United's Premier League matches this season but has yet to hit his usual level, scoring just one goal and providing one assist. Despite his trip to the USA giving the impression that he was relaxing, Rashford was spotted on a treadmill in a fitness room, reportedly at Nike's official headquarters in New York, as he continues to try stay fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford's best output season came in 2019/20 when he scored 17 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League alone.

Nevertheless, Neville isn’t convinced that flying to America was the best preparation for this weekend’s games. He also suggested that those United players who chose more low-key destinations were the "clever ones", as per the Mirror.

"If the New York Knicks were playing three or four hours away, with a one-hour time difference I’d say go for your life," Neville added. "But I think personally, if I was looking at being absolutely perfect in myself, and I maybe took professionalism to an obsessive level, I wouldn’t be on a 10-hour flight to a different time zone that was potentially going to cause me more of a problem."

"Physically from a tiredness perspective, at particularly this point where a manager has just been sacked and we're going through a tough time and all eyes are on us. I'd lie low and I'd go somewhere and rest. There are some Manchester United players who have gone away for the international break, and you don't know where they've gone, but they're the clever ones in my mind."