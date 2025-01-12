English football has seen some of the most iconic managers in the history of the game, individuals who not only shaped their teams but left a lasting legacy on the sport. Whether it be before the rebrand of the English top flight or after, there are numerous names in with a shout of being the best coach ever seen.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has become a magnet for top-tier talent, with world-class managers bringing their unique philosophies to England’s top flight in pursuit of success. Few understand the impact of these managers better than Gary Neville. The former Manchester United stalwart, who amassed 400 Premier League appearances during a glittering career, shared his thoughts in May 2024, unveiling his picks for the five greatest managers to have graced the Premier League.

5 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

The debate in which Neville named his top five Premier League managers began with the former full-back discussing where he thinks iconic Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fits in. Ultimately, he decided that the German would have to settle for fifth place amid some incredibly strong competition.

When the German arrived at Anfield, the Reds were struggling in mediocrity, firmly entrenched as a mid-table side. However, by the time Klopp bid farewell at the conclusion of the 2023/2024 season, he had transformed the club into one of Europe’s elite once again. Facing fierce competition irresistible force that was Manchester City, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager still managed to achieve remarkable domestic success, culminating in ending the club’s 30-year wait for a league title.

4 Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

Only one manager has amassed more points in the Premier League era than the iconic Arsene Wenger. However, that wasn’t enough to see the Frenchman climb higher than fourth on Neville’s list. During his time at Arsenal, Wenger secured three league titles, including the unforgettable 2003/2004 campaign where his team achieved the unprecedented feat of going an entire season unbeaten - a record that remains unmatched to this day.

Wenger is widely regarded as a pioneer who revolutionised how top-level footballers care for their bodies through diet and training. When he arrived in England, his methods were groundbreaking, emphasising the importance of nutrition and fitness in a way few had before. The impact of his philosophy is still evident in the modern game, where players approach their careers with the discipline of elite athletes.

3 Jose Mourinho

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham

Jose Mourinho’s chapter at the pinnacle of the Premier League may have closed, but his achievements ensure his place among the division’s all-time greats. When the self-proclaimed "Special One" arrived at Chelsea in 2004, he didn’t just compete - he dominated, leaving an indelible mark on the game.

Mourinho’s impact was immediate and seismic. In his first two seasons, he stormed to back-to-back league titles, outmaneuvering the likes of Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. What truly solidified his legacy, however, was his return to Stamford Bridge nearly a decade later, where he claimed a third crown with a squad that lacked the star power of his initial reign.

Though his stints at Manchester United and Tottenham didn’t reach the same heights, Mourinho’s success at Chelsea remains unparalleled.

2 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

There have been several different periods of dominance in English football throughout the years. Liverpool in the 1970s and 80s. Manchester United in the 90s and 2000s. However, the 2010s and 2020s belong to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Since the Catalan native arrived, City have won six league titles in eight seasons and achieved some monumental feats. The former Barcelona coach made history by becoming the first manager to lead an English club to four consecutive Premier League titles and 100 points in a single season. Throw in a treble in 2023 for good measure, it is hard to understand why he ranks so highly. However, there is one other man that Neville believes reigns supreme.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

It is hard to argue with Sir Alex Ferguson's record in the Premier League, making it hard to dispute Neville's assertion that his former boss should be number one. Bias? There's no doubt there was some emotion behind the choice, but even if there wasn't, it would have been a logical decision.

Ferguson is one of the greatest coaches, not just in football but in all of sport. His grand total of 13 Premier League titles will likely go unmatched unless Guardiola sticks around for that long, as unlikely as that seems. The Scot is largely responsible for building the defining club - not just the team - of the Premier League, and so is fully deserving of his place on top of the podium.

