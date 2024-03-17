Highlights Amad Diallo's match-winning strike against Liverpool had Gary Neville bursting with excitement, as fans of Man United soaked in the dramatic victory.

The young Ivorian's unforgettable goal was followed by a red card, much to the surprise of Diallo who had forgotten he was on a yellow.

Roy Keane praised Man United's winning mentality, despite doubts from Jamie Carragher who predicts a Man City victory in the FA Cup final.

Former Manchester United ace Gary Neville couldn’t hide his excitement when reacting to Amad Diallo’s match-winning strike against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. His reaction, which was posted to his social media, has gone viral in the wake of the victory.

It took until the dying embers of extra-time for Erik ten Hag’s side to secure the win as the out-of-favour Diallo got the better of Caoimhin Kelleher in a swift counter-attacking sequence with Alejandro Garnacho.

The 21-year-old Ivorian scored the second goal of his Manchester United career in dramatic fashion and wheeled away towards the fabled Stretford End with his fellow teammates by his side, while the Liverpool players couldn't believe they had let progression slip their grasp.

Neville, who was watching from the comfort of his own home, posted the footage of his incredible reaction to Diallo’s dramatic winner on his Instagram, which has been lapped up by fans of the Old Trafford outfit.

Amad Diallo Sent Off For Post-Goal Celebrations

Youngster Had Forgotten About Earlier Yellow Card

While Neville was celebrating Man United’s triumph over Liverpool in superb fashion, Diallo was getting in trouble for his own. Diallo took off his shirt and held it in front of the Old Trafford faithful, which resulted in him being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Referee John Brookes had no option but to send the youngster off, albeit much to Diallo’s surprise. Speaking in his post-match interview with ITV's Gabriel Clarke after his 120th-minute winner, the former Atalanta man admitted that he had forgotten about his earlier caution.

After arriving from Serie A for £37 million in 2021, Diallo's career at Old Trafford is still yet to hit the heights expected of him - but surely coming up with such an all-important goal will make Ten Hag consider him as a more regular feature in the dying embers of the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under Erik ten Hag's tenure, Manchester United have won both of their matches at home to Liverpool.

Roy Keane Sings Praises of United's Mentality

Jamie Carragher Believes Man City Will Beat United

Speaking on ITV’s coverage of the FA Cup encounter, Neville’s former teammate Roy Keane spoke about Ten Hag’s second season in the dugout. And while the lovable midfielder-turned-pundit didn’t show the same enthusiasm as Neville, he did praise the club’s current roster for showcasing a winning mentality.

"Man United were criticised a couple of months ago for going to Anfield to get a 0-0 draw for parking the bus. They didn't park the bus today. It's huge. I think they're trying to get momentum into the season. “If they'd lost today especially the second half the way the game was going to look like you're going to lose the game. We keep talking about belief, belief in terms of winning big football matches. You're at Man United to win big football matches."

Manchester United travel to Coventry City in the next round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea and Manchester City go toe-to-toe with one another in the other semi-final.

Jamie Carragher, a good friend of Neville and Keane, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that, should both sides make it, Pep Guardiola’s side will beat Ten Hag’s men in the final and that the latter will still be at the helm next campaign.

In response to Rio Ferdinand's celebratory post, Carragher wrote: "Relax. Man City will beat you comfortably in the final & ETH will still be in charge next season. It’s not the win you think it is!!"