Highlights Manchester United suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford, highlighting their current struggles.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher argued over who should be blamed for the loss, raising questions about the club's management.

The issues at Old Trafford serve as a visual metaphor for the poor state of affairs at the club and the need for significant changes.

Things were about as bad as they could get for Manchester United this weekend as they suffered derby day humiliation against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford. Indeed, Manchester City strolled to an easy win on away turf, picking up all three points in what turned out to be a routine 3-0 victory.

Coming onto the clash, the Red Devils had won their last three games on the trot, and seeing as anything can happen in a derby, it felt as though the home team could be in with a decent shot of picking up a positive result. However, Pep Guardiola's men were totally dominant throughout and never looked like losing once they took a first-half lead thanks to Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian put his team ahead from the penalty spot – after VAR spotted Rasmus Hojlund's pull on Rodri – and the prolific City striker then added another goal to his name, before later setting up Phil Foden who put the game to bed with a third. The away end was left signing brutal chants about their rivals, while the inquest at Manchester United has already started.

Premier League form Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals For Goals Against Manchester City 10 8 0 2 22 7 Manchester United 10 5 0 5 11 16

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clash over Man United issues

Indeed, the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed after the game on Sky Sports, arguing about just who should shoulder most of the blame for this defeat. Between Erik ten Hag and the Glazers, there certainly are lots of question marks over how well things are being run at the club right now.

In fact, in that aforementioned chant, the Man City fans aimed digs at both the manager and the owners, but they also referenced the state of the stadium, signing: "Old Trafford is falling down." This references the fact that the home of the Red Devils has gone without significant reconstruction work in 17 years, as per The Athletic.

Evidently, on a number of different levels, things are a complete mess for the red side of Manchester and Neville made this point while speaking on his podcast shortly after the full-time whistle. He suggested that the club needed some genuine magic to turn things around, referencing Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as he said: "To be fair, we need Daniel Radcliffe, not Jim Ratcliffe! I honestly don't know how it can change."

The roof above the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand needs replacing at Old Trafford

Unbeknownst to the Sky Sports pundit, as he was talking it appeared as though rain could be seen in the background leaking through the roof and onto the Old Trafford seats. It's well-known that there is a leak at the stadium with the Daily Mail reporting that United staff are even aware that the roof over Sir Bobby Charlton Stand needs replacing but, as noted in the report, "the logistics of installing cranes over the railway line at the back of the south stand means the work cannot be done during the season without severely restricting the match-day attendance."

The apparent leak in the background of his video was later highlighted by Neville after he spotted it, as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Look at the roof in the background! Just been pointed out to me." It really is a damning visual metaphor for just how poorly the club is being run right now. No doubt Man United fans will be hoping the expected arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe can help at least address a few of these issues.