Former Manchester United man Gary Neville has put out a passionate post on X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the news that UEFA could ban England from hosting, and competing, at Euro 2028, asking people not to be ‘fooled by the scaremongering’.

The news broke on Saturday that the Three Lions’ position as tournament hosts, thanks to the government’s plans to introduce a men’s football regulator, could be at risk after a letter, written by UEFA’s general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, was leaked.

In the letter, Theodoridis reportedly suggested that there should be “no government interference in the running of football” as he highlighted the specific rules in place to prevent state meddling, making the beautiful game fair for all.

Neville Asks Fans Not to Be ‘Fooled by the Scaremongering’

‘I don’t post much anymore but feel the need to on this subject’

After winning the general election in the summer, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has plans to re-introduce a bill that would see a body of figures oversee the top five divisions in the English football pyramid in terms of protecting them from financial woes.

What has worried fans of the England national team is the prospect of losing their ability to compete internationally at competitions - most notably, Euro 2028, a tournament they are set to host alongside Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Taking to X, defender-turned-pundit Neville asked fans not to be ‘fooled by the scaremongering’ regarding England losing their ability to host the next iteration of the European Championships.

“I don’t post much anymore but feel the need to on this subject. Please don’t be fooled by the scaremongering regarding the independent regulator and England losing tournaments. They will do anything to stop it coming in and are happy to create misinformation and apply soft power in the right places in the meantime.

England - European Championships Year Record Manager 2024 Runners-up Gareth Southgate 2020 Runners-up Gareth Southgate 2016 Round of 16 Roy Hodgson 2012 Quarter-finals Roy Hodgson 2008 DNQ Steve McClaren

Neville, widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in Champions League history, has also insisted that the introduction of a regulator will not impact the quality of England’s top tier.

“The Regulator will have no impact at all on the quality of the Premier League yet will importantly protect the wider game and pyramid. England will also not lose hosting tournaments, but even if they did it’s more important that we protect the entirety of English club football than getting a tournament every 50 years.”

England’s Government-Led Plans to Introduce Regulator

Independent body will oversee clubs in England's top five divisions

In July, after Starmer replaced Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, the former reintroduced a bill - named the Football Governance Bill - to establish an independent football regulator during the King’s Speech as they set out their plans.

Per BBC Sport, the legislation will allow a body - independent of the government and football authorities - to supervise and oversee clubs in England from the Premier League to the National League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have never won the European Championships with them reaching the final twice (in 2021 and 2024).

Believed to be a programme to “protect football clubs” by “ensuring financial sustainability”, reports suggested that the Premier League looked forward to working with the Labour-led government amid plans for a new regulator.