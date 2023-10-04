Highlights Jurgen Klopp requests a replay of the Tottenham vs Liverpool game due to VAR controversy and an incorrectly disallowed goal.

Klopp acknowledges the error but argues for a replay, citing the unprecedented nature of the situation.

Gary Neville criticizes Liverpool for their handling of the situation, stating that a replay is unlikely and that Klopp's comments have not been helpful.

Gary Neville has not held back in his reaction to Liverpool manager - Jurgen Klopp - requesting a replay of the Tottenham vs Liverpool fixture that was overshadowed by VAR controversy. There was a huge, game-changing moment in the game when Luis Diaz had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside with the scoreline still being level at 0-0.

The Colombian thought he had put his side in front as he fired the ball into the bottom corner of the Spurs net, although the linesman's flag was raised and the goal was ruled out by the referee, Simon Hooper. VAR were said to have checked the offside call in unusually quick fashion, and the game commenced with a Tottenham free-kick despite no lines being shown to fans watching from home to prove it was the correct call.

In the aftermath of the game, it was confirmed via a statement by the PGMOL that 'significant human error' had occurred, and the goal should have stood. This was backed up by audio from the VAR hub that was released on Tuesday night, which showed a misunderstanding between the VAR officials and the on-field officials.

Klopp's side went on to lose the game 2-1 after a last-gasp own goal by Joel Matip after the Reds were reducing to nine men with Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones sent off either side of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp calls for Tottenham v Liverpool to be replayed

Stressing that he is aware that there is no conspiracy against his side, the Liverpool manager said during his pre-match press conference for the Europa League tie against Union Saint-Gilloise: “What I want to say is, it’s really important, as big and important as football is, that we really deal with it in a proper way. I mean all the people involved, on-field ref, linesman, fourth official and especially VAR, did not do that on purpose."

However, after acknowledging that it was an error, Klopp continued to say: “I can say immediately, and some people won’t want me to say, not as a manager of Liverpool, more as a football person, the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is. Probably will not happen, the argument against that is if we open that gate, everybody will ask for it. I think the situation is that unprecedented that, it didn’t happen before."

His comments come after Liverpool released a statement on Sunday evening that claimed: "we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

Replying to a video of Klopp's comments, Neville took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opinion on the matter. The former Manchester United captain claimed: "Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this !"

A replay is a very unlikely outcome, and it appears Klopp and Neville sit on opposite sides of the fence in regard to this matter.