Gary Neville has given a savage reaction to Salford City getting drawn against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup. Neville, who co-owns The Ammies alongside fellow 'Class of '92' alumni David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and brother Phil, will see the League Two outfit take a trip to the Etihad the weekend of 11th January.

The timing arguably couldn't be better for the underdogs, as City manager Pep Guardiola undergoes the most difficult period of his managerial career, with his side failing to win in any of the previous seven prior to Monday night's cup draw. This has led to Neville taking to social media to offer the Catalan a hilarious warning of what might be to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2024-2025 FA Cup is the first time since the Class of 92 takeover that Salford City have reached the third round of the FA Cup.

Neville Tells Guardiola He's 'Getting Sacked in the Morning'

The quip comes after the Manchester City boss was mocked by Liverpool fans

Taking to X (Twitter) immediately after the draw was revealed, the former Manchester United captain poked fun at Guardiola's recent barren run by claiming that "he’s getting sacked in the morning," after the two sides meet next month. Neville's comment refers to Liverpool fans serenading the 53-year-old with the chant towards the end of their 2-0 victory over City on Sunday.

Guardiola responded to the singing by raising six fingers, reminding the Anfield crowd how many Premier League titles he has won during his tenure in England. After the game, he admitted he was surprised by the chants, explaining that he hadn't expected them from the Liverpool faithful:

"Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should've sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it's fine."

Neville's fellow Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has also given his thoughts on Guardiola's recent slump, but has been criticised for fueling speculation that there may be a rift between the manager and star player Kevin de Bruyne.