Highlights Neville refuses to call for a manager to be sacked, even during tough times, and this is a rule he gave himself 13 years ago when he first started punditry.

Solskjaer's era tested Neville's loyalty and principles as a pundit, as well as Roy Keane's but the duo refused to turn their back on their ex teammate.

Neville values the human side of the game, avoiding adding pressure on managers in his media career as he knows the mental implications of it.

It's been nearly 13 years since Gary Neville first put his football boots back in the drawer and picked up a microphone to try his hand at punditry. In that time, it's safe to say the former Manchester United right-back has become one of the nation's most beloved pundits - and recently, he revealed one golden rule he's yet to break in his media career, despite regularly being seen partaking in horseplay with his colleague Jamie Carragher plenty of times.

Speaking on Stick to Football, during which the podcast was hosting an Overlap special, Neville - who made the switch into the broadcasting industry with Sky Sports at the start of the 2011/12 Premier League season after having won eight titles with his boyhood club - revealed he will always refuse to call for a manager to be sacked – regardless of how badly they had done in their role. However, that hasn't stopped him from coming close in the past, especially with the Red Devils still struggling to recapture their Sir Alex Ferguson salad days.

What Neville Said

He came close during the Solskjaer era, but couldn't turn on him

Neville explained how Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer's ill-fated time in charge of United presented unique challenges for himself and fellow United legend-turned-pundit Roy Keane. He admitted they were both reluctant to blame, and how, despite aiming mild criticism towards the former United talisman, he was not prepared to call for the Norwegian's head.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was tough, for me and Roy Keane, when he was manager of [Manchester] United. People at the end abused him, but me probably more than Roy, the idea of going against Ole, that’s never going to happen," he said.

"I can say, ‘He’s under pressure, the team aren’t playing well’ – we said all those things – but the idea of going a step further which says, ‘He should lose his job, he should be sacked’ – never. That’s what people want but I would never go into that. I’ve never once [did that]."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite his critics, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer achieved a win percentage of 54.2%, behind Jose Mourinho's 58.3% in 144 matches but ahead of David Moyes (52.9%), Louis van Gaal (52.4%), while Erik ten Hag currently has a percentage of 60%.

More About the Golden Rule

Neville advocates the human side of the beautiful game

Neville knows all too well about the extreme pressures that come with football management. After a brief stint as England's assistant manager in the 2014 World Cup and subsequent 2016 qualifying campaign, he pursued his own career in the hot seat by being appointed as head coach of Valencia in December 2015, where he was able to keep ahold of both roles.

But after just 28 games, whereby he claimed only 10 victories, Neville was subject to a sacking. In a results business, football's human side can often be neglected. That's why, in his media career, the former - yet fleeting - manager has felt it has been necessary to avoid piling pressure on managers. "It was a rule when I came into Sky, for myself, about 13 years ago – I said I would never ever [call for a manager to be sacked]," he said.