Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson's pursuit of Louis Saha broke his own transfer rule, but the Frenchman turned out to be an excellent player for Manchester United.

Ferguson sought advice from his defenders, including Gary Neville, before signing Saha, which Neville revealed was something that he never usually did.

Saha's career at United was hindered by injuries, but he still managed to form a fantastic partnership with Wayne Rooney.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed the only time that Sir Alex Ferguson, arguably the greatest manager the world has ever been witness to, broke his own rule when chasing Louis Saha back all the way back in 2023. The fiery Scotsman, who has won the most trophies in football history, typically approached the transfer window, whether it be in the summer or the winter, in a very old-fashioned way.

It was his way or no way. His stern, yet brilliant, approach saw him yield plenty of success in terms of transfer business in his trophy-laced stint in the Old Trafford dugout. He did drop the occasional blunder, however, with the likes of Kleberson, Bebe and Eric Djemba-Djemba (to name a few) all failing to hit the ground running during their respective stints with the 20-time English champions. Signing Saha was a stroke of genius from the United custodian, though he did break a self-imposed rule during his pursual of the former Fulham ace.

Fergie broke self-imposed rule amid race for Saha

Neville sung the praises of the ‘brilliant’ Frenchman

As mentioned, Fergie was very particular in terms of how the club completed business back in his day, with the best part of their incomings ordered by the Scot himself. Take Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. Football’s top goalscorer in 2023 produced a memorable display against Ferguson’s well-drilled side back in August 2003. What did Fergie do? Parted ways with a, in hindsight, measly £12 million.

He did the same with Saha in 2003 but ensured to get advice from his defenders before doing so, something that he usually wouldn’t do. Neville spoke to Sky Sports, per MailOnline, about the one time that Ferguson went against the grain and asked his players – particularly his back line – about the highly sought after Fulham ace, Saha.

“Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us information about players he was going to sign. But after we played Fulham one time in the FA Cup, he actually asked us as defenders, would we sign Louis Saha? We all said ‘yes’ straight away.

Ex-France forward Saha impressed as Fulham defeated United back in 2003 and the following January, the then United boss went ahead and acted on his defence’s advice, securing his signature for £12.4 million. Neville went on to explain that, upon Saha’s arrival, the partnership he mustered with Rooney was ‘unbelievable’.

“I remember the season where he was playing up front with Wazza [Wayne Rooney] in 2006 and it was unbelievable; they were fantastic together. Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham - him and Luis Boa Morte.”

Inside Saha’s Manchester United stint

Injuries hindered his 42-goal Old Trafford career

If it wasn’t for his injury woes blighting his progression in Manchester, Saha could have gone on to be a club all-timer. A great finisher who was strong and technically gifted, too, the forward enjoyed three-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford before being sold to Everton in 2008, with plenty suggesting that he failed to hit the heights expected of him when he tipped up at Old Trafford.

Louis Saha - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Fulham 141 63 9 12 0 Manchester United 124 42 17 2 0 Everton 115 34 4 4 1 FC Metz 67 13 0 4 0 Sunderland 14 0 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 12 4 1 0 0 Newcastle United 12 2 1 1 0 SS Lazio 6 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

He went on to plunder a respectable 42 goals and 17 assists in his 124-game tenure, all while forming a ferocious partnership with none other than Wayne Rooney. Life at Goodison Park was not quite as fruitful, with him scoring 34 goals and registering a mere four assists. After plying his trade on the football pitch, Saha continued to make wads of cash after coming up with the idea of a social network, named AxisStars, tailored towards professional sports stars.